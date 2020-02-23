Active weather week brings some rain and snow showers







DISCUSSION:

After a fantastic, dry weekend, we’ll see those clouds moving back in overnight tonight. Early evening temperatures in the 40s will drop into the 30s overnight. A new system currently to our southwest will be bringing rain changes back in for your Monday.

Tonight looks great.

Temperatures on Monday will remain slightly above normal in the upper 40s. A few lingering showers will be possible on Tuesday during the morning, but for the most part we dry up and keep temperatures mild in the 50s.

Predictor shows rain moving in Monday morning.

Another round of rain/snow is on tap for Wednesday and Thursday and temperatures look to be a bit cooler as we end next week. We could see some accumulating snow Wednesday night through Thursday morning. It doesn’t look like a bread and milk event, but we could be dealing with some issues during the Thursday morning commute. We will continue to keep an eye on it.

Lots of activity for our 10-day forecast.

Some lingering flurries and snow showers will be possible Friday and Saturday as temperatures plunge well below normal for this time of year. By Sunday, we will be dry again and looking forward to a very nice warming trend to kick off March.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and dry. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled. Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry, a few flurries around. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Chance for flurries. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY :

Dry with highs in the 30s and 40s.

MONDAY :

Dry and warmer with highs in the 50s.





