Active Week Ahead

Today, a few scattered showers and storms pop-up by the afternoon hours. Most of the morning should remain dry, with rain not expected pick up until after 2pm. Highs will stretch from the mid 70s across the high elevations to the lower 80s across the coal fields.

Tonight, shower and storm activity will wane with sunset and things will begin to dry out the further into the overnight we go. Lows sit in the mid to upper 60s across the region as mostly cloudy skies remain overnight.

Tuesday things get a little bit warmer with highs in the 80s for most across the area ahead of passing weak cold front. Showers and storms look to kick up towards the afternoon hours. We are under a Level 1 of 5 risk to see severe weather Tuesday, the main threat from any stronger to severe storms that do form will be strong winds, and some smaller hail (pea sized).

Wednesday, we keep our upward trend in temperatures going with highs climbing towards the upper 80s for nearly everyone. We maintain our level 1 of 5 risk for parts of the area, while some end up under a level 2 of 5 risk as our cold front lingers across the region. The main threats are similar to Tuesday, with some stronger winds and small hail. Storms do look to be rather limited Wednesday but any that do form have the chance to be on the stronger to even severe side.

Thursday decent chances for showers and storms return to the forecast as what will likely be the remnants of Laura make their approach. There is still a lot of variability in the forecast including timing, total rainfall amounts and exactly where this low pressure tracks. For now, between Thursday and this Saturday looks to be quite dreary, and pose a risk for some heavier rains across the region. This forecast will undergo some finer tuning through the rest of this week so be sure to check back here often.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

In the tropics, Marco has weakened but still poses an immediate threat to the western gulf coast as a strong Tropical Storm. Laura is still a Tropical Storm but expected to become a hurricane in the next 24-48 hours before making landfall. Both storms regardless of strength look to have major impacts across the Gulf Coast in the form of heavy rain and coastal flooding. If you have friends, family or interests be sure to be in contact with them and make sure they are prepared and taking precautions!

MONDAY:

Smaller rain chances. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Chance of storms in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Driest day of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Low rain chances. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances go back up. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain sticks around. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances still around. Highs in the upper 70s.

