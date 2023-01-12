THURSDAY – FRIDAY STORM TIMELINE

Thursday, our next rainmaker begins to push in. Warmer air surges ahead of the rain helping temperatures push into the 50s and low 60s by the early afternoon. By the early afternoon, a strong cold front will push through west to east.

With it the chance for gusty showers, a few of which could be on the stronger side of things, especially in our western counties. Main risk will be strong winds pushing 30-35mphs. Some of the gusty showers could provide brief heavy rainfall, with a quick half inch to an inch of rain possible. By the evening commute, the heaviest rain will slide east but the roadways will certainly be saturated.

Windy conditions will continue through our Thursday evening. After midnight, winds shift out of the northwest allow temps to drop quickly into the 30s. With cold air, rain will transition to snow in the early morning hours of Friday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES GO INTO EFFECT 4 A.M. FRIDAY, JANUARY 13th, 2023

Northwest Fayette, Southeast Fayette, Northwest Nicholas, Southeast Nicholas, Northwest Pocahontas 4 A.M. Friday until 7 A.M. Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Northwest Raleigh & Southeast Raleigh County 4 A.M. Friday until 7 A.M. Saturday, January 14th, 2023

McDowell & Wyoming County 4 A.M. Friday until 7 A.M. Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Western Greenbrier County 4 A.M. Friday until 7 A.M. Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Tazewell, Mercer, Summers County 4 A.M. Friday until 7 A.M. Saturday, January 14th, 2023

Friday pre-dawn rain transitions over to snow for everyone as cold air continues to rush into the region. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect at 4am as roads begin to freeze and brief heavy snow at times can be expected.

Snow showers continue for the day off and on with our higher mountain counties (Pocahontas/Greenbrier) seeing snow throughout the day. Higher snow accumulations are expected on the ridgelines where everyone else can expect a grassy coating up to 2″. When it comes to elevation, those above 2,000 feet can expect the higher end of snow scale totals where those below 2,000 feet will land on the lower end of the scale for your region. Snow showers will tapper off Friday night except for the ridgelines towards the east.

Saturday will see a few lingering snow showers with most of the activity for the ridgelines through Pocahontas and Greenbrier county. Up to another inch of snow for the higher terrain can be expected by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are cold so icy roads will be a main feature of the day until crews have a chance to treat them. Secondary roads are always last so be mindful. Highs struggle to get out of the 20s with wind chill values making it feel downright frigid in the teens.

Sunday the sunshine returns which will help us warm up from a morning start in the teens up into the 40s by the afternoon with high pressure taking control.

Monday starts off dry and chilly in the 20s but we’ll make our way to the mid 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase by the evening hours as our next system begins to push closer to our region. Rain showers will hold off until the overnight hours through our Tuesday.

Tuesday will be another soggy day as clouds return and rain showers later in the day. Mostly scattered throughout the day we’ll at least stay on the warm side of things as temps push into the low 50s.

Wednesday is a hit and miss kind of day. Sct. showers here and there but we continue with the warm up as afternoon highs climb into the upper 50s. Aside from puddles and standing water on roadways, we’re still looking good in terms of flood risks.

In your extended forecast the weather is acting more like a toddler. Impulsive, spontaneous, confusing, pulling you in 12 different directions asking you to look. From 50s to 20s, rain to snow, nice days to windy days, the extended forecast is a bit all over the place with no real change in sight.



THURSDAY

Showers build in. Heavy rain PM. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, heavy at times. Afternoon temps in the 30s.

SATURDAY

Snow showers off and on, clearing late. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY

Little more sun, little more warmth. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Highs near 50 degrees.

WEDNESDAY

AM showers, clearing late. Highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers, heavy at times. Highs in the upper 50s/low 60s.

FRIDAY

Few showers. Still mild. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY

Sct. showers off/on. Highs in the low 50s.