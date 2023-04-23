Sunday will largely depend on the location. For the higher elevations, a few light snow showers remain possible in the morning. As we head into the afternoon, the lowlands and higher elevations will see a mix of clouds and sun to end off the weekend. Western winds will keep our temperatures cool for Sunday, only getting into the 50s.

Monday officially brings back dry weather across the area with the arrival of a new high-pressure system. It will start up north and gradually transition eastward across West Virginia and Virginia. Plenty of sunshine for the new work week but the sun will not help the temperatures too much. Expect a cool start on Monday as we see afternoon highs once again only reach the 50s.

Tuesday is another sunny day on track. High pressure from Monday continues on for Tuesday as a mostly sunny day is on track. With dry weather in place and the system making its way eastward, we should see temperatures officially make their way back into the 60s.

Wednesday is looking to bring back a fair of mix of cloud cover to the area. A stalled front will develop down toward the southern United States. As it does, a few stray showers will look to remain possible on Wednesday. For this system, the general rule will follow as such: the closer you are to the state line of West Virginia and Virginia, the better your chances are to see showers. The farther north you go, the less likely you will see them. Look for temperatures to be on the mild side and rise into the 60s.

Thursday continues a similar pattern to Wednesday. Another day where a mix of sun and clouds, along with a stray shower remain possible. While we appear to be trending drier for Thursday, a similar rule applies to where the farther south you are, the better the chances you’ll see an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will only continue to climb as we see afternoon highs get into the 60s.

Friday follows with the best chance of showers yet. A passing low-pressure system will cross through the southern and southeastern portion of the United States. As it does, it will push through better chances for afternoon showers on Friday. With Friday looking to be a cloudy day, our temperatures will drop once again and only get into the 50s to end off the work week.

Saturday continues on with the chances of rain. This time, a low-pressure system out to our west will bring rain back in for a soggy and gloomy start to the weekend. Definitely pack the rain boots if you have plans on Saturday. Temperatures will remain cool and stick to being in the 50s for Saturday.

In your extended forecast, as we transition to May, better rain chances appear to be on the way. But we will still have plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine mixed in with the showers. As for temperatures, we look to be a couple degrees below average for this time of year. Given how warm we have been, it will be nice to get some cooler weather back across West Virginia and Virginia.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

SUNDAY

Mix of clouds and sun. Cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Another sunny day. Warming up. Highs near the 60 mark.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Southern stray showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

More southern stray showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY

Better rain chances return in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Rain showers continue. Remaining cool. Highs in the low 50s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers remain possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Stray showers possible. Drier afternoon. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s.