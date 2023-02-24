Friday we start off the last day of our work week in the 30s as colder air comes through from Thursdays cold front. This cold air sticks around in the afternoon as we see breezy conditions once more and temperatures only getting into the 40s. After a few showers in the morning, high pressure remains in control by the late morning, which will allow for afternoon sunshine with partly cloudy skies. Despite the cooler temperatures, not to bad to end our work week off!

Saturday once again starts in the 30s but clouds will gradually move in by the early morning hours. We also have isolated showers return with a weak weather system down to our south. Much of the rainfall will be sticking to our south so the farther south you are, the more likely you’ll see the showers. The clouds will keep us cool as we only warm back into the 40s.

Sunday looks to be a somewhat dry end to the weekend. Many will start in the 30s for the morning and gradually warm up into the 50s despite the cloud cover. A few light showers cannot be ruled out entirely but mostly everyone should see dry conditions. So other than the gloomy skies, not too bad of an end to the weekend.

Monday looks to be an unsettled day and a wet start to our new work week. A warm front will come through the morning hours. This will bring showers for the morning commute and slick road conditions will be possible. This warm front will also drive up our temperatures, as we rise from the 40s in the morning into the 60s. We see a bit of a break for the afternoon before a cold front brings more showers through the afternoon and evening. Along with more rain, we will see breezy conditions as the cold front passes. Definitely a day to make sure you pack the rain jacket!

Tuesday starts out cooler as temperatures are in the 40s after colder air arrives. Winds out of the northwest will keep the chances around for a few mountain showers by late morning. However, high pressure takes a hold by the evening as we see improving conditions under partly sunny skies. The sunshine will warm us up slightly, getting us into the 50s.

Wednesday is a cold one for many to begin the day as most will be in the upper 20s, low 30s for the morning. However, as high pressure moves in from the east, we will have a southeastern flow and allow us to warm up for the afternoon. Along with plenty of sunshine, expect temperatures to rise into the 50s.

Thursday sees increased clouds in the morning as our next weather system approaches from the west. This one appears to be more toward the south so a similar rule to follow from last Saturday: the farther south you are, the more showers you’ll see. Morning temperatures will start out in the 40s but get back into the 50s by dinnertime!

In your extended forecast, we are under a bit of an unsettled pattern with showers to cap off the end of our February. To start our March, we will have a fair mix of sunny days along with rain showers. We also appear to be running warmer than average for the start of March. Does this leave any chance for Old Man Winter to make one last return? We will continue to keep an eye on changes in the forecast.

FRIDAY

Scattered showers return. Cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.

SATURDAY

Morning sprinkles, flakes. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine back, mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 40s.