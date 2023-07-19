Wednesday morning, showers exit leaving us soggy and damp. A stationary front sets up shop over head so expect a cloudier day which will keep us cool to start. While the risk of a shower is there, many of us will remain dry until our evening hours. Temps climb slowly into the upper 70s and low 80s. When the sun does shine, the steamy “air you can wear” feel will certainly make the day taxing for outdoor activities.

Wednesday evening, a few pop-up showers and late evening rumble of thunder possible, but most of us will see the dry conditions continue into the overnight. It’s once we get into the pre-dawn hours heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely. High water risks remain elevated pre-dawn onward. Lows stay muggy in the low 60s.

Thursday our stalled front is expected to bring widespread showers and afternoon rumbles. Showers will come and go, but a soggy day overall is expected. Temps hover around the 80 degree mark as winds shift out of the northwest and persistent clouds keep the sunshine away most of the day. The system finally pushes out late Thursday night into the earl hours of Friday.



With several days of heavy rain under our belts, localized high water, fast moving creeks and rivers, along with general low spot flooding likely as more rain fall through the day. Monitor local conditions closely and follow along with us on socials for the latest watches and warnings.

Friday the slow moving system that got stuck over the region the last few day will take it’s time leaving. A few morning showers can be expected with localized high water risks. By the afternoon, showers become more scattered with some sunshine returning the farther west you go. Highs stay close to the 80 degree mark. After sunset winds pick up some ushering in drier and cooler air as lows tumble into the upper 50s.

Saturday a few morning clouds hang tough in the eastern mountains but dare we say sunshine returns in force as high pressure builds into the region. Temps will run slightly cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity levels also look to dip some giving us a very comfortable day. Saturday night is looking fantastic as we work our way into the mid 50 which should give our AC’s a rest.

Sunday, a cool start boasts sunshine early on allowing us to warm steadily into the upper 70s for another comfortable day. However, it wouldn’t be 2023 if we didn’t have rain chances over a weekend. While we look to get most of the dayside dry, clouds build n for the evening with showers returning Sunday night as our next system moves in.

Monday is a day of sun and clouds but a southern system sits close enough a stray shower through the day can’t be ruled out. A better chance of storms in the afternoon as highs push back into the 80s.

Tuesday showers and storms remain part of the forecast but some sunshine hours to enjoy. Temps stay mild and humid in the low to mid 80s.

In your extended forecast the soggy summer pattern returns as humidity level rise. Dry starts under humid days turn stormy in the afternoons. Temps, at least, look to remain near average with a few days pushing into the upper 80s by the end of July.

WEDNESDAY

Off & on showers all day. Highs in the low 80s

THURSDAY

Showers early, some breaks PM. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY

Stubborn clouds, AM showers. Clearing late. Highs in the 80s

SATURDAY

Continued clearing, sunshine, comfy. Highs in the upper 70s

SUNDAY

Sunshine then clouds build. Rain late night. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY

Some sun, PM t-storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

mix of sun & clouds. PM storms. Highs in the 80s

WEDNESDAY

Showers fade, PM sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY

Sunny day, Hot & humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY

Sunny & humid. Highs in the mid 80s.