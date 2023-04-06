Thursday is a gloomy and damp day as we await the passage of Wednesday’s cold front taking it’s sweet time exiting. Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder still remain along the backside of the front so expect a soggy afternoon. Showers remain through the early evening but tapper off to more isolated showers overnight.

Northwest winds, however, take over bringing much cooler air so our high for the day has already happened as we cool off through the 50s this evening. Overnight lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Good Friday high pressure tries to bring back the sunshine but a southern stationary front will make that a struggle. If you are planning on traveling for the Easter weekend heading north brings you sunshine and dry conditions. Heading south, however, takes you into clouds and showers. Either way you go, it’ll be much cooler as we struggle our way into the mid 50s by the afternoon. Keep the umbrellas close by, especially points south of I-64 towards the southern state line.

Saturday our stationary front continues to bring mostly cloudy skies to folks south of Mercer/Tazewell counties but high pressure towards our north does its best to keep us dry. Outside the stray chance of a sprinkle along the southern state line, the day will be a mix of sun and clouds and cool as we only reach the low 50s by the afternoon. But Saturday evening and late night, clouds will begin to clear for everyone.

Easter Sunday finally our high pressure friend to the north makes its way into the region and it is setting up shop for an extended stay. As such, our Easter Sunday is looking great after a chilly start. Sunshine and westerly winds help push us back into the low 60s by the evening. Overnight lows will dip back into the 30s thanks to the clear skies.

Easter Monday we enjoy the presence of high pressure which keeps the sunshine in place. This time winds are more west-southwesterly helping us move out of the 30s and back into the low 60s by the afternoon. Pollen counts really start to jump back up so allergy sufferers, prepare for a rough week in that regard.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a great day as we push past April average thanks to plenty of sunshine. Temps move into the upper 60s by the afternoon. Overnight lows warm as well, only in the low 40s.

Wednesday is another dry and sunshine filled day as we steadily warm up from the mid 40s in the mornings through the 60s by lunchtime and top out in the low 70s by the afternoon. That spring planting itch will become unbearable for some but remember, ground temps are still a bit cool for direct planting and frost/freeze risks still remain. Some caution to the eager beaver gardeners.

Thursday, you guessed it. Sunshine and warm as we again find ourselves warming into the low to mid 70s. Clouds do start to increase Thursday evening but we remain dry until the early morning hours of our Friday.

In your extended the 60s and 70s are looking to be the new normal for us as we enjoy a more stable jet stream the next couple weeks. It won’t last forever, so those with outdoor projects should use the nice weather we have so far as a soggy pattern is looking likely towards the middle and end of our April. “April Showers” after all.

As we being to clear out the yards from a very mild winter, remember Spring Fire Bans are in effect for West Virginia and Virginia through May. Burning laws change by state, even county, so check with local authorities for your area laws. Burning outside of allowed times can cost you dearly in fines, damages, and lawsuits. Burn smart this spring season.



