Tonight, a few afternoon storms will continue to linger before diminishing once we move into Sunday morning. After the storms diminish, we’ll be left with a mostly cloudy night with some patchy fog for anyone traveling about for their Sunday morning. Overnight lows for tonight will look to drop into the 60s.

Sunday will once again be a foggy morning with cloudy skies sticking around. Sunday is trending to be the drier of the weekend days, with most of the afternoon storm chances out near our eastern counties. Sunshine will try to break through the clouds, along with a few breaks here or there, as temperatures remain in the low 80s.

Monday begins the work week in the mild 60s with a few morning showers. Much of your Monday will consist of plenty of scattered showers and storms as we head throughout the day. Outside of the showers, mostly cloudy skies will stick around which will help with our temperatures. Highs on Monday will only be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will start off in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. These partly cloudy skies will be the biggest trend for the remainder of the morning. Afternoon humidity and mild temperatures will have the chance to bring forth a few isolated storms. Highs on Tuesday will remain only in the middle 70s.

Wednesday starts with a calm morning, outside of some patchy fog. Wednesday morning will be partly cloudy, with these conditions continuing into the afternoon. Not expecting much when it comes to shower chances so enjoy the dry and comfy afternoon. Afternoon highs on Wednesday will only get into the middle 70s.

Thursday brings in another calm and cool morning with many starting in the 50s. A dry day is expected with mostly sunny skies. Despite the sunshine, our afternoon highs are still expected to only be in the upper 70s.

Friday ends the work week off on a great note! After a dry and clear morning, a sunny and dry afternoon will ensue with only a few clouds floating around. With temperatures expected to only get into the upper 70s, will be a great afternoon and evening to head outdoors and have some fun!

Saturday the nice weather continues with a calm and clear morning. Mostly sunny skies will once again dominate the forecast as we see a dry start to the weekend forecast. Highs on Saturday will finally make it back into the 80s.

In your extended forecast, we finally make it back into the 80s after being the comfortable 70s the past week. For the most part, a dry weekend and a mostly dry work week looks to be in play. Best chances for any storms look to skip our Sunday and loom for our upcoming Monday. We are also keeping an eye on the tropics and continuing to monitor the potential for any tropical storms.

TONIGHT

Showers/storms diminish. Mostly cloudy and foggy. Lows in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy. PM stray storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in upper 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm or two. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy. Dry afternoon. Highs in the middle 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny and dry day. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Another dry day. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Trending sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny. A mild day. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. PM stray storm chance. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy. Fairly dry day. Highs in the middle 80s.