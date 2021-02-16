All Eyes on the End of the Week

WINTER STORM WATCHES GO INTO EFFECT AT 12AM THURSDAY MORNING FOR GREENBRIER AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL FRIDAY AT 12AM

Tuesday we see the last of the steady overnight rain/snow make it’s way out in the early morning hours. Some lingering showers could stick around for the morning though. The odd thing about Tuesday is, we’ll likely hit our high temperature during the early parts of the morning, and then begin to get colder throughout the rest of the day as highs look to stay in the 30s. Without the cold front from yesterdays system to hold the cold air back, it’s going to just wash over the region. Overnight lows are even colder as we fall into the teens.

Wednesday we get a chance to dry out and take a break from back to back storm systems. We’ll see sun at times, though likely there will be more clouds overall. Highs will reach into the upper 30s, still below average but pleasanter than Tuesday.

Thursday is going to be a mess. For now, all types of precipitation are expected to fall at various times throughout the day; this includes, rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. Precipitation will move in early on Thursday, so for those who want to get a jump on it we’d recommend treating your driveway/stairs Wednesday night.

The question that’s been tough to answer is how much cold air will we be able to hold onto during the day on Thursday. West of the mountains and along I-77 it doesn’t look like you’ll hold onto much cold air. So after what will likely be a quick initial burst of snow, you will transition first to likely some freezing rain, then just to plain old rain as a warm wedge sets up. East of the mountains you will hold onto your cold air through a decent part of the day. This does allow you to see some snow longer than others, but eventually some warmer air should slide in above and transition you to freezing rain and or sleet by the afternoon hours.

Friday, colder air settles in behind Thursdays storm. Some lingering moisture will be turned into upslope snow showers throughout the day time and could pose some lasting issues with slick travel. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Saturday we dry out and get another rare chance to breathe with no precipitation in the forecast. A good chance at some sun exists for the first half of the weekend too. Despite all the positives of the day we are really getting a good dose of colder air it looks like so most won’t even break the 20s for highs!

Sunday isn’t looking to bad either with mostly quiet weather still expected. We will likely see clouds begin to thicken up by the second half of the day, but any precipitation will hold off into Monday it looks like. Highs in the 40s are expected.

Monday, we see our next round of weather pop it’s head in. When the rain starts during the day will be fairly key since if it starts early we could deal with some ice first then transition to just rain later in the day, or if it starts later (after we’ve warmed up) we could just be looking at plain rain. For this storm there’s still plenty of time to go so check back often!

In the extended forecast, we’re finally looking a little quieter towards the end of February. For the most part temperatures are trending to be near average as well, so while we have to say this cautiously…it looks like things are looking up!

Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain and possibly ice likely through the first part of the day, drying out quickly. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible early AND late. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix or snow early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain/snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, but quieter. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking pleasant. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

A few chances for some showers. Highs in the 40s.