Monday will be a busy day in the weather lab and one to stay weather aware across the entire region. A cold front is expected to cross the region with storms forming ahead of it. These storms will pack a punch with sustained winds of 30mph and damaging wind gusts (60mph+). Winds will be our biggest threat but not the only one.

Tornado risk for the entire region as we are seeing the right conditions for an isolated tornado to form. This is for everyone in our viewing area. Have a safe place in mind and avoid travel during peak risk time between 2pm and 7pm this evening.

Damaging hail threat is hail larger than 1 inch in diameter, this doesn’t include the risk of pea and nickel sized hail also possible. Driving in hail can be dangerous and cause significant damage to your vehicle. Since the bulk of our severe weather impacts our evening commute, use caution and check current weather conditions before driving this evening. We make that easy with our app and interactive radar.

Flood risk, while low, will be possible with the scattered nature of heavy downpours and repeated rounds of rain showers throughout the day. Smaller creeks and streams are the likely areas of concern along with low lying areas and poor drainage zones. Never cross a flooded roadway.

Timing of today’s rain will kick off around the 10am hour west to east with a few scattered showers and rumbles of thunder. As we warm up and sunshine peeks through storms, energy builds as does our severe weather risk. By 2pm, strong storms will begin to pop up and cross the region west to east. From there through 7pm scattered severe storms are expected. Our cold front doesn’t actually cross the region until late tonight. A line of showers and storms move in after 10pm but by then, the energy of the day will have been used up.

Tuesday morning, showers remain as our cold front pushes out. By mid-morning, clouds begin to break up northwest to southeast through the day. Sunshine and cooler temps can be expected by the late afternoon as we struggle our way into the mid 70s. It’ll be a breezy day with northwest winds 10-15mph and some gusts pushing 20mph. A mostly clear night ahead allows us to cool back into the 50s as winds subside a touch.

Wednesday sunshine returns to the region but cooler air hangs on for another day. A lighter breeze keeps temps below average in the mid 70s.

Thursday we kick off the State Fair of West Virginia on a rainy note with afternoon storms likely. Our StormTracker 59 app can alert you of lightning in your area with preset cities giving you a heads up when storms approach the fair grounds. Highs are cool under mostly cloudy skies in the upper 70s.

Friday we enjoy a few dry hours but heat and humidity driven afternoon storms are likely. Highs push closer to the 80 degree mark. While we won’t see as many storms as Thursday, a safe bet is to bring the umbrella with you if venturing outside.

Saturday is a mostly dry day with a few pop-up showers possible in the heat of the afternoon. Highs push into the low 80s with summer humidity. A rumble of thunder in the early evening will eventually fade after sunset for a stuffy night.

Sunday the same pattern continues with a few dry hours then showers and storms likely in the afternoon. Temps remain around the low 80 mark.

In your extended forecast, temps take a big jump into the mid and upper 80s but a change in jet stream looks to calm us down for a spell. A few good days of dry weather and sunshine look likely for the second half of the fair.

MONDAY

Active Weather Day: Severe Storms Likely. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Morning showers fade. Some sunshine PM. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine and cool. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Showers return. PM Storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Long dry stretches. PM Storms likely. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Sunshine then sct. showers PM. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY

Pop-up storms possible, some dry time. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

Sunshine, summerlike. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY

Warming up, PM storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Hot, humid, PM storms. Highs in the upper 80s.