Tonight once again allows clouds to be on the increase, as a trough approaches from the west. This will eventually provide a few rain shower chances after midnight. Otherwise, it’s a very mild night on the way, with low temperatures only dropping into the upper 50s after a record-breaking day of temperatures during our Wednesday for portions of the region.

Thursday once again is set up to be a very warm day on the horizon, with high temperatures blooming into the middle 70s! Speaking of blooming, with temperatures this warm, we may even start seeing a few spring flowers pop up – the daffodils are already poking through in spots! A few showers will be possible once again in the morning with a cold front pushing through, but we’ll be dry once again for the afternoon, similar to Wednesday. It will also be yet another breezy day on the way! Our record high for Thursday is 75 – we will make a run at it!

Friday is yet another breezy day, but we’ll have high pressure in control, which will make for plenty of sunshine as we wrap up the work week. Highs will be in the middle 40s, so much cooler behind Thursday’s front – but still not below normal for this time of year.

Saturday brings a weak southern low pressure system into the two Virginias. As a rule of thumb, the farther south you are, the better chance for showers for the day for you. It’ll be yet another cooler day, with highs in the middle 40s but the reality of this weather is that this is perfectly normal temperatures for this time of year!

Sunday keeps the chances for a few showers around but it’ll be a drier day overall than Saturday and it will be warmer, as we’ll see high temperatures in the lower 50s with just an isolated chance for a shower.

Monday looks to be an active day of weather at this point, with a warm front pushing through the region from south to north in the morning and a strong cold front pushing through in the evening after a break during the afternoon. If we can see some sunshine, we could have a few gusty storms in place. Regardless, it will be a breezy day and it certainly looks warm, with high temperatures likely in the 60s.

Tuesday cools us down behind our strong cold front, with a northwest flow perhaps allowing periods of light drizzle over the mountains in the morning. We’ll see a clearing trend throughout the day with sunshine by the afternoon and highs in the lower 50s.

Looking ahead, it’s still an overall warm pattern in place as we wrap up the month of February. Though there are occasional breaks in the overall warm pattern with storm systems moving through, there is no real sign of any wintry weather chances on the horizon for the two Virginias. We’ll see if a colder pattern can develop during the month of March.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, showers after midnight. Very warm! Lows in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Morning showers, dry PM again. Warm and breezy. Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, continued breezy conditions. Cooler. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Few showers likely. Cooler again. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Few showers, but drier than Saturday. Highs in the lower to middle 50s.

MONDAY

Rain likely, perhaps a few rumbles of thunder? Breezy and warm. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY

AM sprinkles, decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Few showers return. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Rain looks likely. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

AM rain/snow. PM sunshine. Colder, with highs near 40.