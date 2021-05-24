An Unsettled and Hot Week Ahead

Tonight A few showers, mainly to our north and east, are still possible into this evening and overnight hours. We remain muggy and mild with lows dipping back to the low to mid 60s for everyone. No threat of severe weather but a rumble of thunder or two around the area can’t be ruled out with the daytime heat-fueled storms of today begin to wind down.

Tuesday, showers, and storms are still possible through much of the day with temperatures remaining above average. We’ll have more hours of dry conditions than rain as high pressure tries to move back in but a good day to keep the rain gear handy just in case. Much of the area will see temps in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Lows trending warmer as well in the low 60s.

Wednesday will still see a threat of a shower or two around the area with afternoon temperatures remaining above average with many seeing the mid-80s. Showers will be scattered with a rumble of thunder possible as well. Overnight lows sinking back to the low 60s and upper 50s for the higher elevations. Hopefully, we clear up enough for the Super Flower Blood Moon for the early morning hours. The partial eclipse starts at 5:44 am.

Thursday will see more in the way of dry times but still a risk of an isolated shower and hot with afternoon temps reaching the mid-80s. We’ll see our shower risk diminish into Thursday night with overnight lows again dropping back to the low 60s.

Friday will see more sun than showers in the early parts of the day but rain chances increase into the late afternoon and evening as a cold front brings rain, thunder, and cooler temps our way. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain sticks around into the overnight hours into Saturday morning with lows dipping back into the 50s.

Saturday will start rainy and cooler but showers will diminish into the afternoon to a more scattered chance. We’ll have a mix of sun, clouds, and leftover showers and it’ll feel cooler than the last few days with afternoon temps in the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight lows feeling comfy in the low to mid-50s.

In the extended forecast, hot but unsettled weather sticks around. After Monday, we see a shift in the jet stream which will line us up to see a few rounds of rain as quick-moving disturbances roll over us into the end of May. None of these look to bring widespread rain. This looks to be a typical summer-time pattern with afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

TONIGHT:

Stray showers poss. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Hot and muggy. Isolated showers. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some more storms. Still some sun. Highs in the mid-80s.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Showers and thunder in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, rain early. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms move back in, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

More sun, iso. shower. Highs in the70s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy and warm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Shower chances remain. Highs in the 70s.