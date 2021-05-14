An Unsettled Pattern but Warming!

Tonight we will still see a layer of moisture hanging over our eastern mountain counties trying to put down a few more showers than yesterday but they will remain scattered at best. The scattered showers and clouds will begin to clear out into the overnight hours leaving most of us partly cloudy and cool once again with overnight lows hanging on to the upper 30s and low 40s. So far, no fear of widespread frost or freezes to talk about as we head into a warming trend for the weekend.

Saturday we continue our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid-50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day with wide-spread rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. We could even hear an isolated rumble of thunder later into Sunday evening with a better chance of that Monday. Highs will be back in the mid-60s as winds shift out of the south.

Monday, highs stick to the mid to upper 60s for most with just the high elevations into the lower 60s. Rain chances and a rumble of thunder possible throughout most of the day so be sure to have the rain gear handy!

Tuesday some showers and a rumble of thunder will stick with us through the late morning and early afternoon. We will see more 70’s across our region than has been the case if we can manage a few hours of sunshine into the afternoon hours. Overnight lows staying above the 50 degree mark for most.

Wednesday high pressure tries to take control but we still run the risk of atleast a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm showing up by the afternoon. Highs are expected to be back in the mid 70s pushing near 80 for the coal fields.

Thursday we fully dry out and see widespread sunshine make a return to the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s with some warming spots near the low 80s. This will likely be one of the nicest days all month!

In the extended forecast we hold onto near to above average temperatures, along with intermittent rain and thunderstorms as another unsettled weather pattern sets up.

TONIGHT:

Some showers east. Lows in 40s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain/thunder chances growing. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers/storm. Highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 80.