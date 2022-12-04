Tonight will be another calm night as we deal with partly cloudy to mostly clear skies. But continue to watch out for those temperatures as they will still be on the cold side, getting down into the mid 20s for overnight lows.

Monday starts dry but a cold front brings heavy rain at times late evening. It’ll take its time passing through the region so we’ll stay on the warm side of things for now. Temps inch into the low to mid 50s range but sunshine is going to be hard to find on the back half of Monday.

Tuesday our showers continue for the morning but we hope to see a few breaks from the showers by the afternoon. We look to stay warm enough to see all rain for the exception of the highest elevations towards our northeast where some icing can occur late Tuesday night. Highs still pushing into the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday continues with the rain showers as we continue to see isolated to scattered showers expected throughout the day. Temps remain slightly above average in the mid to upper 50s. A breezy day at times means it’ll feel a touch cooler while out and about though.

Thursday will continue to bring some more rain showers into the area as another cold front makes its way into the region. Thankfully, temperatures remain once again mild, getting back into the 50s before dinnertime.

Friday will be yet another mostly cloudy day with more showers expected. Thankfully, these showers should gradually dissipate by the evening. It will also be a cold day, with temperatures getting only into the upper 30s by the afternoon.

Saturday we finally get a chance to see some partly sunny skies back in our forecast. A few chances of stray showers remain but mostly over the mountains. It will continue to be a cold one though, only warming back up into the upper 30s.

Sunday sees a cold front coming through the area by the afternoon, bringing scattered showers by the end of the weekend. We will still be on the cold side, only getting into the low to mid 40s for afternoon highs.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking the potential of our first winter storm. Lots of variables surrounding what we’ll see in regards of snow, ice, or rain but we’ve got our eye on it and will keep you posted. Regardless, we look to cool down for the first full week of December making it feel much like winter around here.

TONIGHT

Partly sunny to mostly clear skies. A cold night ahead, lows in the 20s.

MONDAY

Dry start with rainy moving in late. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers. Highs in the low 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Lingering showers expected. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers early but clearing by the evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a few mountain showers. Highs in the upper 30s, low 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Showers early but clearing in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY

Chance of stray showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny skies. Highs in the 30s.