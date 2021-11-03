Another Chilly Night Ahead

Wednesday night will be quiet, but cold. Keep in mind anything that melts during the day can re-freeze tonight, but there wasn’t much out there to melt to begin with, so most of us should be in good shape this evening and tomorrow morning. Temperatures are cold tonight as we drop into the upper 20s and low 30s. Frost is likely everywhere, but no alerts are in place because the growing season has been declared over. This means we will no longer see frost or freeze alerts issued until the Spring.

Thursday, we’re dry outside of a stray shower across the southern edge of our region in the morning. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with cool dry air in place thanks to high pressure. Highs stick to the mid-40s. with lows in the 20s overnight.

Friday, we’re slightly warmer and quite a bit clearer for most as we see sunshine throughout the day. Winds remain out of the northwest which does limit how warm we could get, but the mid and upper 40s is still warmer than it will be the day before.

Saturday, we’re warmer still as winds shift more out of the south and east we manage to get back to near 50 off to the west. In the east, and along the mountains, we’ll likely remain in the 40s due to cold air wedging in along the Appalachians. Sunny skies remain as high pressure settles in for what looks to be the long haul.

Sunday, sunshine, and some passing clouds will be expected most of the day. Winds shift more out of the southwest and should allow everyone to get over the hump into the 50s outside of the high peaks. Still below average but this will be the most seasonable day in a while.

Monday is looking mild and even above average temperature-wise. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 50s and maybe even into the 60s for some as a strong ridge builds in over the area. We’ll still be chilly in the morning though, with temperatures to start Monday in the 30s for most.

Tuesday, we’re quiet as high pressure just won’t quit on us (yet). Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures than the day before continue to be our weather headlines. Highs in the upper 50s and a few more 60s than Monday.

In the extended forecast, we continue to see our warming trend continue across the region with temperatures trending towards the 60s for most. A strong cold front is working its way onto the edge of our extended forecast, a very similar set-up to how October ended! Something to keep in mind, we might fall into a familiar pattern once again.

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

More clouds. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, but dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.