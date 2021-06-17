Another Chilly Night on Thursday, Warmer on Friday

Thursday night will bring quiet and clear conditions. We are expecting another chilly night with most of us dropping into the low 50s. We could have some upper 40s in the high terrain of Pocahontas county by the morning hours. This will be the last night of the below average temperatures in southern West Virginia.

Friday we keep high pressure in place for one more day. Winds are shifting out of south which will bring us back to the 80s for everyone. Sunshine will be with us through the day but clouds will thicken up by the evening hours as a cold front approaches for Saturday.

Friday night into Saturday morning a degrading line of storms along our front is expected to drop south into our region. The risk for severe weather lies off to our north and west, but if any of these storms do maintain their strength as they head south strong to possibly damaging winds will be the main risk we’re watching for. A small risk of flooding is also in place as some areas are still dealing with a lot of saturated ground from last week. If we were to see any severe weather, it would likely be after midnight and close to the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.

Saturday has been trending drier and drier with each model run. After a morning of scattered strong storms and some heavy rain, we look to dry up considerably by the afternoon. We could still see an isolated shower or storm here or there, but some dry time and sunshine is expected. Temperatures will warm up as highs reach the mid 80s.

Sunday will end up fairly similar to Saturday. A few showers are possible, but there will still be plenty of opportunities to get outside and celebrate Dad. Make sure you have an eye to the sky in case of an isolated thunderstorm. Some clouds will be around, especially in our eastern counties such as Greenbrier, Monroe and southern Mercer counties.

Monday holds a tricky forecast, for now, we’re keeping some chances for rain in the forecast as weather models struggle with how a system will evolve from the Gulf of Mexico. It will need to be watched and this forecast will change as the days go on. Highs in the 80s.

Tuesday has the same issue as Monday. A lot of the forecast and the threat for the heaviest rain will depend on the speed and direction of the system in the Gulf. If it moves faster, the heaviest rain is on Monday along a cold front. Slower, more rain for Tuesday along the cold front. This will also be the deciding factor between the 70s and 80s for Tuesday as well.

By Wednesday, regardless of how Monday and Tuesday play out, we’ll be completely dry with some sunshine returning. We’ll be cooler back into the 70s for most but still fairly seasonable for this time of year.

In the extended forecast we’re looking to remain on the drier side of things with chances for rain not returning until the end of next week. Highs will be sticking to the upper 70s and low 80s.

TONIGHT:

Dry and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, Highs in the 70s and 80s. Storms move in by the late evening, mainly after midnight.

SATURDAY:

Some storms before sunrise. A few storms during the afternoon, but plenty of dry time. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few isolated storms. Highs near 80.

MONDAY:

Some storms. Highs near 80.

TUESDAY:

Thunderstorms. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier with highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Dry and warm with showers moving in late. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.