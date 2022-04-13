Wednesday starts out on the drier side, but building clouds later in the day will harbor the risk of an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will warm quickly and many make it back into the mid and upper 70s as winds pick up out of the south. Gusts of up to 25mph are likely especially later in the day Our next cold front will be approaching by the late evening and some more rain is set to move in as we get into early Thursday morning.

At this time severe weather isn’t looking very likely. The timing of the storms will help us as it will be during the early morning hours and before we have had a chance to warm up for the day. This will keep our instability low. A marginal risk for severe weather is just off to our west though, so we will keep an eye on the line as it moves in.

Thursday, a cold front is expected early in the morning leading to a warm and wet start to the day with the shot of a few rumbles of thunder. After rain clears before the afternoon hours we’ll see winds begin to shift and temperatures begin to cool off for the rest of the day. We’ll still be fairly breezy as well with some gusts still reaching up to 25mph, especially out east. Our highs in the 60s will be seen in the morning!

Friday will be a day of slow clearing with mostly cloudy skies for the morning with mostly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Highs should climb to near 70 thanks to the added sunshine in the second half of the day.

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid and upper 60s and we’ve still got some clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we could see a handful of showers throughout the day. It doesn’t look like enough to cancel any outdoor plans though!

(Easter) Sunday, is looking dry, albeit a bit chilly in the morning. Sunny skies through the morning hours though should set the stage for an excellent egg hunt or Easter brunch for those celebrating the holiday. Otherwise it will just be a good Sunday to get outside and enjoy West Virginia. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday, a messy afternoon is looking likely as rain moves in across the region. We’ll be noticeably cooler during the day as well thanks to clouds and rain moving in when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Tuesday, we’re cool but at least clearer across the region. Winds out of the north will keep us chill. At least the additional sunshine will help make our low to mid 50s feel a bit warmer as long as you stay out of the shade.

Through the extended forecast, cooler weather dominates in the forecast. We still run the risk of a frost and freeze even this late into April so be mindful if your green thumb is getting anxious. Some signs of a warmup are on the far horizon of the 10-Day but admittedly it isn’t looking 100% certain just yet. Keep checking back for more!

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.