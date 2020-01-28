Another cloudy and cold one ahead

DISCUSSION: Today will bring more cloudy and cold weather as well. A few upslope flurries will continue to fall through the first part of the day. These will likely be confined to the higher elevations. Wind chill values are starting out in the low 20s today, so don’t forget to layer up.

Cloudy and cold today.

Highs will be slightly below normal as high top off in the mid to upper 30s by the afternoon. The middle of the day will remain quiet and and cloudy. As we drop temperatures back down below freezing this evening and overnight, more flurries will be possible in the higher terrain. Overnight lows will be in the 20s again.

Mainly quiet with mountain flurries possible tonight.

Wednesday will bring more of the same. Cloud cover and cool temperatures will be likely, though we will stay mostly dry. A bit more sunshine may peek out at times, though temperatures will remain in the upper 30s for most. A weak disturbance passing to our south on Wednesday night has the potential to bring a few snow showers to spots late at night into early Thursday, but not much active weather is expected otherwise.

Some snow showers possible late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Even the end of the week is looking quiet at the moment. With highs in the low 40s we will keep partly sunny skies through Thursday. Friday it looks like we’ll thicken up the cloud cover as more moisture works its way in. By the looks of it, anything heading our way by the weekend looks to hold off long enough for Friday to remain dry, once again.

Saturday is still a bit up in the air. Our next storm system approaches and the two big questions are, how warm will we be and where does the storm track. Most recent model runs are showing a track that is in favor of the storm moving further south, which will favor less impacts for our area. However, slight changes in the track could bring messy conditions for our weekend in the form of rain and snow. We will have to continue to watch it over the next few days.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mainly dry and cloudy with a few mountain flurries. Highs in the 30s.

TONIGHT:

A few more mountain flurries, otherwise quiet. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet and cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Wintry mix possible very late. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Watching closely. Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Wintry precipitation possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain snow mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.