Another Cold and Cloudy Evening







DISCUSSION: Temperatures tonight will drop back down into the upper 20s and low 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies through the evening, but we look to remain mainly dry. If we were to see a flurry it would be in the high terrain.

Tonight’s Forecast

Wednesday will bring more of the same. Cloud cover and cool temperatures will be likely, though we will stay mostly dry. A bit more sunshine may peek out at times, though temperatures will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s for most. A weak disturbance passing to our south on Wednesday night has the potential to bring a few snow showers to spots late at night.

The Day Ahead

By Thursday the weak disturbance will start to move out, but snow showers are still likely for the morning commute. It could be slick at times heading out the door, but snow totals look to be generally an inch across the region. This is fast moving and by the afternoon we dry out and temperatures warm back up into the 40s.

Thursday Morning Snow

Even the end of the week is looking quiet at the moment. Friday it looks like we’ll thicken up the cloud cover as more moisture works its way in. By the looks of it, anything heading our way by the weekend looks to hold off long enough for Friday to remain dry, once again.

Another storm will pass to our south on Saturday. We could see some rain early in the day and then some snow showers are possible throughout the evening as an upper level disturbance moves through. These snow showers will continue into early Sunday before they start to clear out. Snow totals are looking small, but we could still see some accumulation, especially in the mountains, Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures both days look to max out in the 40s, while overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

We kick the week off on a dry note, but we will stay unsettled. Temperatures look to be above average as we head through much of next week.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

A few more mountain flurries, otherwise quiet. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still quiet and cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow in the morning, then drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and quiet. Rain arrives by Saturday. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Snow accumulations possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Wintry precipitation possible in the morning. Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 40s.





