Another Cold Night!

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT 1AM THURSDAY FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 9AM THURSDAY

A FROST ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 1AM THURSDAY FOR GREENBRIER, FAYETTE, RALIEGH, WYOMING, MCDOWELL, MERCER, TAZEWELL AND SUMMERS COUNTY UNTIL 9 AM THURSDAY.

Tonight will bring clear skies, but that will lead to very chilly temperatures once more. Lows will drop into the mid 30s by the time we wake up on Thursday. Frost is likely across much of the area and a hard freeze is possible in the high terrain. Bundle up heading out the door.

Thursday will remain dry with partly cloudy skies. We continue to remain below average as highs only make it back into the low 60s and upper 50s. We could see another light frost heading out the door Thursday morning.

Friday better chances for rain move into the forecast. These chances are still low and spotty showers will be possible. It won’t be raining all day and there will still be plenty of dry time. Cloudy skies will be the prominent feature across the area. Highs in the low 60s and upper 50s are expected. This will be the last of our very chilly days until the end of next week.

Saturday we continue to ride our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid 50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day. Any showers that do pop up will be on the lighter side and fairly scattered. Highs will be back near 70 as winds shift out of the south too.

Monday, highs stick to the 70s for most with just the high elevations into the upper 60s. Rain chances will grow throughout the day, with better chances for steady rain coming into the evening and the overnight hours.

Tuesday some lasting showers will stick with us through the day, otherwise it will just be cloudy and gloomy outside. Highs will be in the mid and upper 70s at least, so while the sun may not be out it will still be comfortable!

In the extended forecast mild and near average temperatures stick with us as rain chances slowly dwindling as we head towards the last week of May.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

Clear and cold. Lows in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

More clouds, but mainly dry. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Rain chances growing. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and cooler. Highs in the 60s.