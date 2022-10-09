Tonight will continue our cold trend for the past several nights with another cold night in store. While tonight will be a clear one, we will still see temperatures get down into the 30s and 20s across the forecast with some areas under a Frost Advisory tonight. Still make sure that if you have any plants that need to be protected, either cover them up or take them inside if possible!

Monday we start to warm things up from the weekend as we continue with the sunshine. Temps still cold to start in the 30s and 40s but this time we’ll push the 60s by the afternoon.

Tuesday is a copy and paste day starting off in the mid to upper 40s then pushing closer to the 70 degree mark with the lowlands pushing just ever so slightly past 70.

Wednesday will be another day where we start to warm up close to the 70 mark, but we could see some light stray showers make their way into the forecast for the afternoon. Folks in the low lands won’t have any issue making it but our mountain county friends will be stuck in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be our first day in a while where we feature mostly cloudy skies once again. After enjoying some rather dry conditions, we have a frontal system making its way into the region and featuring showers in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be still near the 70 mark, getting into the mid and upper 60s once again.

Friday is looking much calmer compared to our Thursday. We will still be dealing with some clouds in our forecast but it should be a dry and calm Friday. Expect temperatures to fall into the 60s.

Saturday will continue our dry spell from Friday where it will be mostly clear but it will continue the cool temperatures. Our temps will get into the upper 50s.

Sunday will be a mostly partly cloudy day but we could see some showers form over our mountains with most staying dry. Temperatures will still be in the upper 50s in our forecast.

In your extended forecast we’re tracking a few rain makers bringing with them colder air and the potential…dare we say…our first snow chance of the season for some in our region. On average, some WV mountain counties could see snow as early as October 16th which adds up with how long range models are shaping up.

REMEMBER: Saturday, October 1st is the start of the Fall Fire Season for West Virginia. Fire Bans go into effect with no outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm daily until December 31st. After 5pm, follow these guidelines and laws to limit the risk of fall wildfires.

TONIGHT

Clear night with frost expected. Lows in the low 30s.

MONDAY

Frosty start then sunshine. Highs in the low 50s

TUESDAY

Cold Start, cool PM. Highs is in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Frosty Start then sunshine. Highs back in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Showers/Storms. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy day. Highs fall into the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Clearer, Cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy and cool again. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY:

Mostly clear day. Highs in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear day. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Yet another mostly clear day. Highs in the upper 50s.