Another Cold Night. Staying Dry







DISCUSSION: A Freeze Warning goes into effect for McDowell and Wyoming counties at 1 AM and lasts until 9 AM Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop to or below the freezing mark around the area. The rest of us will still see frost/freeze, but the growing season is over so alerts will no longer be issued.

Freeze Warning

This much colder day will lead into perhaps our coldest Friday night of the football season to date. Be sure to have multiple layers, gloves, and even blankets if you’re heading out to cheer on your school’s team tonight. It’ll be a frosty one! Temperatures will start in the upper 30s and low 40s and fall into the mid and low 30s by the time the games wrap up.

High School Football

If you are heading out to go take the kids Trick or Treating in the towns that have rescheduled for tonight, make sure they are bundled up! You won’t need the rain gear, but extra layers will be key as temperatures will drop into the mid 30s by the time Trick or Treating ends.

Trick or Treat Forecast

Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark once again by Saturday morning. Some locations could even be in the mid and upper 20s. It will be a clear and quiet night though and this will allow us to start our Saturday off with sunshine.

Tonight’s Forecast

Saturday is looking great, but will be cold. Highs return to the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon hours. We will see clouds start to increase during the early evening as another cold front approaches. This front will be moisture starved, so many of us remain dry, but we could see a few mountain flurries as we approach the midnight hour into Sunday morning. These will clear up before many of us even wake up to head out to morning services.

The Day Ahead

The cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures to the region on Sunday. Highs will once again struggle to hit that 50 degree mark as many stay in the mid 40s. Overnight lows into Monday are frosty once more as they drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Weekend Outlook

Much of next week looks to be on the dry side as well as high pressure dominates the pattern. Temperatures for the first few days will be close to normal for the start of November, with highs in the upper 50s. Our best chance of rain will come into play on Thursday, however showers look to be isolated and light. We’re dry once more to close out the work week and kick off the weekend.

There are no longer any counties in the state of West Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, but very cold again. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry once more. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the 50s.





