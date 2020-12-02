Another Cold Night. Warmer Tomorrow

Tonight, anything that melted during the day time will refreeze meaning slick spots will be an issue again heading into Thursday. Overall the night is rather quiet except for the freeze, most dip into the 20s for lows and we see the winds finally let up across the region. We could have a few spots in the upper teens as we kick off our Thursday.

Thursday looks to fully dry out as high pressure meanders in behind our storm system. Highs will begin to moderate into the 40s and low 50s, falling near average. We will see plenty of sunshine, but clouds will increase the later we move into the evening.

Friday will bring the start of our next storm system. Clouds and rain will begin to move in and pick up as we head into the evening. Daytime highs will be near average in the upper 40s and low 50s. Some mixing overnight into Saturday remains a possibility particularly over the mountains where the best chance for a changeover to some snow showers exists. Lows will be in the 30s for most, with the higher elevations possibly into the upper 20s.

Rain and snow showers will linger into the first part of our Saturday. We will also be keeping the clouds around through much of the day. Showers begin to taper as we head into the afternoon, but we are cooler in the 40s. Snow accumulation looks minimal at this point. Right now this event appears to be more rain than snow.

Sunday looks to be on the chillier side for now falling below average with highs in the 30s and low 40s. Clouds look like they won’t be going anywhere anytime soon either at this point in the forecast.

Monday and Tuesday of next week look to be very similar to Sunday. A cool and dreary start to the work week as clouds remain blanketed over the area. High pressure is more or less in control at this point and for now we’re keeping dry weather in the forecast. A quick round of mountain snow showers will be possible Monday night, but other than that we will be quiet.

The extended forecast is quite changeable over the next few days as our models can’t seem to agree on much with what is going with temperatures and the possibility of another weak system gliding by. As of this morning, the forecast is dry until we can grab onto some more concrete evidence of some rain or snow!

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Quiet, clear and cold. Lows in the upper teens and low 20s.

THURSDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the near 50.

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, some rain/snow showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Some rain/snow possible especially early. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

MONDAY:

Still quiet, but cool. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking clearer for now. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and 30s.

