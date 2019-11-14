Another cold one tonight, but not looking bad on Friday

DISCUSSION: Temperatures today were much improved from earlier this week as we continued to enjoy a good bit of sunshine. Unfortunately, the cold nights won’t go away anytime this week and tonight is no exception. Lows are expected into the 20s across the area, which will set up for a frigid start to Friday.

Tonight looking very cold again.

Friday’s conditions shouldn’t vary too much from those on Thursday, aside from a slight uptick in our high temperatures in the afternoon. We are expecting upper 40s for now, with a few lucky spots reaching back into the low 50s. More bitterly cold football games will be played Friday night. You can expect low 30s and 20s during game time if you’re heading out in the evening for some gridiron action.

Quiet conditions as our temperatures steadily rise through the week.

Our forecast through the weekend looks to pretty calm as well. Temperatures will be slightly below average as we climb into the upper 40s during the afternoons, but overall we will be feeling much more fall-like once again. A low pressure system will pass to our southeast and keep things a bit active around the region, though this storm system will not track close enough to southern West Virginia to bring us any rain showers.

We could see an isolated shower early Wednesday morning and then again a few as we close out next week and head into the weekend, but until then it’s smooth sailing. Much of next week will be close to average temperature wise with highs in the 50s.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

Another very cold one. Lows in the 20s.

TOMORROW:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Still Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mainly dry. Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Isolated shower. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Better chance for rain. Highs in the 50s.