Tuesday will be another day with scattered showers, much like Monday. Showers start early and will be with us all day. A few breaks between rain showers possible in the morning but continue to monitor smaller creeks and streams as your area gets rainfall this afternoon. Highs today fall below average once again due to the lack of sunshine. Most of us will be lucky to reach the upper 70s.





Wednesday will be stormy in the afternoon once again with our stalled front remaining nearly stationary directly over the area, kicking off scattered thunderstorms both in the morning and afternoon. Storms will be capable of dropping heavy rainfall, which will reignite flooding concerns, especially over areas that experienced heavy rain Monday and Tuesday. High temperatures will once again be in the 70s and locally heavy rainfall will once again be a threat.

Wednesday Flash Flood Risk rises into the high category with flash flooding becoming more probable throughout the day. Flash flooding happens quickly after heavy rainfall and hours after. As our ground become overly saturated, any more rainfall won’t have anywhere to go causing washouts and mudslides.

Thursday we get rid of one stationary front thanks to a cold front moving in, however it comes with storms and downpours once again. No real improvements over our very soggy week. Temps remain below average as we struggle to see sunshine throughout the day. High flash flooding risks expand for more of our region as well.

Friday is another soggy day but this time we see more breaks between storms. Our cold front from Thursday gets snagged allowing for more storms and showers throughout the day. The lack of sunshine with thick cloud cover keeps temps below average but more of us will push closer to the 80 degree mark.

Saturday could provide us hope for a few peaks of sunshine, especially in our northern counties, as the stalled front looks to drift south into the Carolinas. Towns in our southern counties, especially in Virginia, will still keep the chances for storms around but with the overall chance for storms in the region slightly less, the mercury will climb closer back to 80 degrees.

Sunday unfortunately reintroduces the stalled front back up into the area, as it will likely push north into the area from the Carolinas and give us more chances for storms. Afternoon highs stay near average in the low 80s, cooler under showers and storms.

Monday is another day of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With already saturated grounds, flooding concerns remain top of the list. Highs push closer to average with the low 80s.

In our extended forecast, rain looks to continue into the extended forecast thanks to a stalled pattern over our region. Temps certainly don’t feel like summer but August is trending in the warmer direction so summer is exactly over just yet.

With summer weather we must watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. Add it to your baby registry, wedding registry – and don’t forget an external antenna, as many of us need one to get the best reception.

TUESDAY:

Sct. shower/t-storms. Highs in the mid to upper 70s

WEDNESDAY:

More rain. Some breaks. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. Showers, heavy downpours. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Rain showers likely, localized heavy rainfall. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY:

Few scattered storms. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY:

Scattered storms. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered storms likely. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

A few lingering storms but drier. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Isolated storms. Highs in the 80s.