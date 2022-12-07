Wednesday another system pushes in with a warm front. This will help us push closer to the 60 degree mark but it’s also another day of showers, heavy at times. By this time, our grounds have become saturated so minor issues with high water can be expected. Standing water on roadways, poor drainage areas, and our local problem spots. As of right now, river forecasts look in good shape to handle the rain.

Thursday is another soggy day but this time a cold front will be bringing those showers. This translates for more widespread heavy rain at times than the general scattered nature we’ve had the last few days. Temps start off mild but will cool through the day. Highs in the upper 50s early before cooling into the 40s at night.

Friday continues the soggy trend with rain and downpours filtering through the region. This time, we look to start shifting this pattern. A cold front will push in ushering in a pattern change so expect showers to decrease through the afternoon. Temps struggle into the upper 40s and low 50s before tumbling after the front. Overnight lows dip below freezing which will no doubt cause icy roads by Saturday morning.

Saturday we finally get a chance to see some sunshine however, temps will be hurt with northwest winds as we struggle into the upper 30s and low 40s. While we’re not done with the rains just yet, Saturday is looking to remain dry to give us a break.

Sunday looks to bring back some rain chances to the region. This time we’ll be talking wintery mix for the mountains early in the morning and late into the evening with rain in-between. A tricky travel day for some so we’ll keep monitoring for more details.

Monday holds onto a few lingering showers, mainly for the eastern mountains. A few wet flakes early morning are possible as we start the day in the low 30s. Highs push their way into the mid 40s by the afternoon for the lowlands thanks to clearing skies and late sunshine. Mountains will be a touch cooler thanks to stubborn clouds.

Tuesday we finally get a whole day of dry weather as clouds begin to fade away. Temps start out chilly in the upper 20s and low 30s but we warm up into the upper 40s and low 50s by the afternoon.

In your extended forecast we look to cool down with a few chances of wintery mix and rain showers. While no real indication of a snow storm is showing up, models are looking more favorable towards snow mid-December. Worth keeping an eye on so we’ll keep you posted!

WEDNESDAY

Still rainy with only short breaks. Highs near 60.

THURSDAY

Iso. showers first then heavy rain PM. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Rain continues, gradual clearing nightside. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Cooler but dry. Rain moves back in late. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Mtn. flurries/mixing, rain lowlands. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY

Mtn. flurries, iso. sprinkles AM. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly clear. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds increasing, showers PM. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

Showers, heavy at times. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Mtn. Flurries/mix AM. Highs in the 30s.