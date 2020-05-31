Another Day of Sunshine

Tonight will be cooler again with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s make sure if you have to grab a light jacket as you head out Monday morning. Skies will be clear and no real chance of rain.

Tonight will be chilly again

Monday looks to keep things dry as well high pressure is in control across much of the eastern U.S., for us temperatures will be slightly below average in the lower 70s. Monday night we spend another cool night with low temperatures in the low 50s across the area.

Beautiful Monday ahead

Tuesday we continue the dry streak as high pressure holds on tight, with temperatures making their way back to the upper 70s. We also begin to see our overnight lows return to around 60.

Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the upper 70s are expected. A shower is possible going into the overnight hours.

By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the 80 degree temperatures. Next weekend looks unsettled but for now it looks like we will hold onto above average temperatures for the duration of it.

The start of the next work week we stay above average in temperatures and keep the afternoon chances of a pop up shower or thunderstorm.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





TONIGHT:

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s some low 50s. Skies will be clear.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

A small shower chance in overnight hours, otherwise dry. Highs closer to 80.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Afternoon pop up showers. TUESDAY:

Highs close to 80. Afternoon pop up showers.