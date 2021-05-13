Another Dry and Cool Night

A Frost Advisory is in effect from 2 AM until 9 AM Friday for Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, and Pocahontas counties.

Tonight we’ll see clouds thicken mainly for our eastern mountain counties with temperatures trending on the cool side. We will, however, see an improvement in overnight lows with most of us staying in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s which is good news for our eager gardeners. You still may want to cover up any plants in some of our sheltered valleys. Clouds will begin to break up well into the overnight hours.

Friday better chances for rain move into the forecast. Showers will be spotty in nature, so we won’t see much and some of us even stay dry. It has been a few days since we’ve had some rain, so any showers will be beneficial for the plants. After Friday a quick warming trend begins to set up, but we are still cool in the low 60s to close out the work week.

Saturday we continue our slow warming trend. We started the week out in the low and mid-50s and by now we’re heading to the mid-60s! The day will feature a few clouds as skies slowly clear out bringing some more sun to the two Virginias.

Sunday, chances for rain poke their head back in through the day with wide-spread rain chances increasing into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be back in the mid-60s as winds shift out of the south too.

Monday, highs stick to the mid to upper 60s for most with just the high elevations into the lower 60s. Rain chances and a rumble of thunder possible throughout most of the day so be sure to have the rain gear handy!

Tuesday some lasting showers will stick with us through the day, otherwise, it will just be cloudy and gloomy outside. Highs will be in the mid-70s at least, so while the sun may not be out it will still be comfortable!

Wednesday as high pressure takes control we end up on the drier side after 3 days of on and off rain. With sunnier skies and southerly flow getting locked in with our new high pressure, afternoon temperatures are set to return to the 70s for most.

The extended forecast is fairly dependent on how our high pressure from Wednesday grows or shrinks. If it’s not strong enough, likely we’ll fall right back to near or below average temperatures and unsettled weather. If the high holds its strength we’ll be dry and above average through this period.

TONIGHT:

More clouds and cool . Lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry and a bit warmer. Highs in the 60s.

SUNDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain/thunder chances growing. Highs in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Chance for lingering showers/storm. Highs in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping dry, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A few showers. Highs near 80.