Another freeze tonight, then a milder day for Mother’s Day

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR POCAHONTAS, FAYETTE, RALEIGH, WYOMING AND MCDOWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 9AM SUNDAY

A FREEZE WARNING GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE, MERCER, AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM SUNDAY

Protect those plants!

Saturday afternoon we stay dry with only an isolated shower possible. Temperatures remain well below normal, in the 40s, and we’ll be dropping back below freezing again tonight. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire viewing area through Sunday morning.

Cold Saturday night.

Sunday we see a rebound temperature wise, while still well below average we see a return to the 50s and 60s with more sunshine than clouds expected. It will be a good day to celebrate mom! Lows manage to stick to the upper 30s. With some rain showers moving in late, we should avoid any frost.

Beautiful day with some showers moving through after dark. Some flurries or wintry mix may linger in the highest elevations overnight.

Monday looks to be more unsettled with showers lingering and temperatures only in the 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the mid to upper 30s but clouds should help keep frost at bay. Tuesday stays drier with highs a bit warmer than Monday, in the 50s. Lows drop back again into the upper 30s. Wednesday stays mild and dry in the 50s. Starting Thursday, temperatures really start looking better – though we expect some rain showers, highs may reach the low 70s. Friday may make it into the mid-70s, so that is really something to look forward to. Saturday and Sunday are seasonal but rain is possible all weekend, though shouldn’t be a wash out. Next week looks to start unsettled as well.

Your latest 10-day forecast: some good news finally! 🙂

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Cold and dry. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, showers late. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, lows in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 40s, lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain showers possible throughout the day. Much warmer. Highs in the 70s, lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain likely, but nice and warm. Highs in the mid-70s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Some showers with highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Scattered showers. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs around 70.