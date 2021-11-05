Another Frosty Start Friday

Friday, we’re slightly warmer and we will see much more sunshine. This will help our temperatures warm up a bit. Highs will make it into the upper 40s and low 50s across much of the area. It will be a nice way to end our work week, but still chilly. Football will be even colder as temperatures are expected to fall back into the 20s and low 30s by Saturday morning.





Saturday, we’re warmer still as winds shift more out of the south and east. We manage to get back to near 50 off to the west. In the east, and along the mountains, we’ll likely remain in the 40s due to cold air wedging in along the Appalachians. Sunny skies remain as high pressure settles in for what looks to be the long haul.

Sunday, sunshine, and some passing clouds will be expected most of the day. Winds shift more out of the southwest and should allow everyone to get over the hump into the 50s outside of the high peaks. Still below average but this will be the most seasonable day in a while.

Monday is looking mild and even above average temperature-wise. Afternoon highs look to top out in the upper 50s and maybe even into the 60s for some as a strong ridge builds in over the area. We’ll still be chilly in the morning though, with temperatures to start Monday in the 30s for most.

Tuesday, we’re quiet as high pressure just won’t quit on us (yet). Sunny skies and even warmer temperatures than the day before continue to be our weather headlines. Highs in the upper 50s and a few more 60s than Monday.

Wednesday, a few clouds build in with the risk of an isolated shower across the high elevations of Pocahontas county. 99% of us will remain dry, but it’s still worth mentioning after such a long dry stretch. Highs in the low to mid-60s are expected.

Thursday, we’re dry but cloudy across the region. Winds will start to increase during the day out of the southwest which will give temperatures a boost to the mid and upper 60s. These changes come ahead of our next system setting up off to our west during the day, expected to pass through next Friday.

In the extended forecast, a strong cold is expected during the Friday-Saturday period bringing rain, wind, and a shot at a big cool down back to the area. This far out details are hard to pinpoint so be sure to check back on this one!

As a reminder, the Fall Burn Ban is in effect until December 31. Take the time to remember the rules, and be sure to use common sense this Fall.

FRIDAY:

Clearing out. Lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

More sun, chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. showers. Highs in the mid-60s.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy, but dry. Highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY:

Rain, heavy at times. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY:

Cool, windy, upslope rain and snow. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Cool with upslope rain and snow ending. Highs in the upper 30s.