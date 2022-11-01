Tuesday will feature a few lingering showers for the mountains but over all we begin to dry out thanks to high pressure moving its way in slowly. Clouds will be stubborn keeping us feeling cool. However, temps are still near average in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Wednesday starts cool and cloudy by looks to return us back to normal with highs in the 60s and mostly cloudy skies begin to show some signs of fading late evening through the overnight hours.

Thursday remains clear and dry as we enjoy yet another 60 degree day and breezy conditions.

Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Sunshine and warmth, is there a better way to end the week?

Saturday continues the warm and dry weather. Temps for more of us pushing into the low 70s with only a few clouds. A system off towards our west looks to stall out before reaching our region.

Sunday a system looks to fall apart out west while a coastal storm is kept at bay. The two competing systems look to sandwich us in-between. For that reason, we’ll stay dry for the most part, save a late night stray shower. Highs in the 70s.

Monday we continue on with more sunshine and temps once again pushing back into the 70s. A few passing clouds can be expected in the afternoon.

In your extended forecast we’re watching for a rather strong cold front potentially ushering in a pattern change for us but will the still active Atlantic hurricane season help us keep the warmth a bit longer? Only time will tell so we’ll keep you posted!

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

TUESDAY:

Lingering showers Mtns., otherwise cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s / low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Mix Sun and Clouds. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine, near average. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Clear & Sunny. Highs in the the upper 60s/low 70s.

MONDAY

Still sunny and warm. Highs near 70 again!

TUESDAY

Mix of sun and clouds. Highs slightly cooler in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers look to return. Highs cool throughout the day. 60s to 50s.