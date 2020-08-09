Another great day rain comes back next week



Tonight skies will remain mostly clear with fog possible early Monday so if you have to go out early keep that in mind. Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s low 60s.

Monday looks quiet as well. If we were to see a shower, it would be isolated in nature. Most are dry and we continue to warm things up. Highs will make it back into the mid and upper 80s by the afternoon. It won’t be a bad way to kick off our work week!

Tuesday is when we really return to some unsettled weather. Rain chances are on the rise and it’s likely this is the first day of several next week that many of us stay on the wetter side of things. An upper level disturbance and a cold front will get stuck by us and stick around for the better part of the week. Highs remain in the mid to upper 80s despite the rain.

Wednesday is when we really see the rain chances start to rise, unsettled conditions remain across the two Virginias. Highs remain in the 80s so once again its not a cold rain, but it will certainly still be a nuisance.

The rest of next week looks continually unsettled rain chances look even better towards the end of the week right into the weekend. Rain chances even stick around heading into the next work week.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear. Fog is possible early Monday. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Mostly dry! Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Better rain chances. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Afternoon rain. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Can’t shake the rain chances. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Still some rain in the forecast. Highs in the 80s. MONDAY:

Rain sticks around for the start of the week. Highs in the low to mid 80s TUESDAY:

Rain chances stick with us. Highs in the low to mid 80s WEDNESDAY:

More rain. Highs in the 80s.