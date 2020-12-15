Another Impactful Storm On The Way

WINTER STORM WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT ON TUESDAY TILL MIDNIGHT ON WEDNESDAY FOR GREENBRIER, SUMMERS, MONROE AND MERCER

WINTER STORM WARNINGS GO INTO EFFECT AT 4AM ON WEDNESDAY TILL 4AM THURSDAY FOR RALIEGH, FAYETTE, AND POCAHONTAS

WINTER STORM WATCHES GO INTO EFFECT AT 4AM ON WEDNESDAY FOR WYOMING AND MCDOWELL TILL 4AM THURSDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT FOR TAZEWELL COUNTY AT MIDNIGHT ON TUSDAY TILL MIDNIGHT ON WEDNESDAY

Tuesday is looking drier with maybe a lingering flurry in coming from the clouds above. It will still be chilly and this will be key for Wednesday, the more cold air we secure on Tuesday, the less mixing potential we have and the more snow we could possibly see.

Wednesday is obviously the day of biggest concern in the forecast. Early in the morning impacts will start to be felt as precipitation moves in. Across the mountains this will start as all snow and likely stay that way through the duration of the storm. To the east of I-77 some mixing is likely with a brief period of freezing rain early in the morning. To the west of and along I-77 the best chance for a prolonged period of freezing rain exists, total ice accumulations in the highlighted area are expected to be from a Glaze to .2″ of ice! This is the area most at risk to see power outages as well.

This will be an all day event, starting at 3-5am Wednesday and going until at least Midnight on Wednesday and into the early hours of Thursday.

Thursday, lingering upslope snow showers look likely across the mountains and ridges. This could pose some additional driving hazards as some could stick to untreated surfaces, and less traveled roadways. Other than the lingering snow showers overall it should be a pleasant day for most as a few breaks in the clouds could allow some sun to come through. It will still be quite chilly though into the 30s for highs.

Friday starts to dry out as high pressure makes an appearance. Temperatures remain near the 30s for this period, so keep the jackets on! Clouds will remain but with high pressure nearby some more breaks of sun are likely.

Next weekend is our next potential rain/snow maker. For the most part the system is a bit disorganized in the forecast, it will be a few days before the weather models can get a better idea of this storm. But for now it looks like we are in line to see some scattered rain and wet snow showers as a weak low pressure/cold front pushes through the region. Best chance for snow will be in the mountains as the lower elevations will likely be too warm into the 40s for afternoon highs/

Next Monday it looks like we get a good shot at seeing some quiet weather being able to settle in briefly. Warmer weather with highs in the 40s looks to stick around as well!

In the extended forecast there still is some unsettled weather popping up sporadically. Can’t put to much stock into these signals since they aren’t consistent just yet. Both Tuesday and Thursday currently show some type of system moving through, for now left chances for rain/snow on both days. More to come on these next week.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

All modes of precipitation possible, rain, freezing rain, snow, sleet. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Upslope snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry start, rain/snow to end the day. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain/snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY

Another disturbance? Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.