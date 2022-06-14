Tonight we are muggy and mild with temps only dropping into the 70s in the early morning hours Wednesday. Heat Advisories will expire around 8pm but we’ll still be running in the 80s well into the nighttime hours.

Wednesday is another day of heat and humidity with temps once again in the 90s. Mostly clear skies through the day will be interrupted with building clouds for the afternoon. Again, heat and humidity will fuel a few pop-up showers/storms.

Thursday ushers in a cold front to break the heat and humidity. Showers and storms, some strong to severe, could be possible through the late morning and early afternoon. Temps are still mild in the 80s due to more cloud cover. Rain is expected off and on all day long.

Friday we begin to get some relief from the heat and humidity. Highs in the 80s with mostly sunny skies. A lingering shower in the morning is possible but overall we clear out and cool down.

Saturday continues to cool down and humidity drops back to a more comfortable level. Highs still near average in the mid to upper 70s as high pressure builds in to keep us dry.

FATHER’S DAY, Sunday is another good day with sunshine and cooler temps. Highs in the mid 70s as we continue to enjoy drier conditions.

Monday we’ll start with sunshine but clouds will begin to filter back into the region. We start to warm back up to the 80s with rising humidity. A few shower possible for the overnight hours more as the exception than the rule.

Tuesday we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds but we stay dry. Temps and humidity both are on the rise as we push back to the 90 degree mark. A pop-up shower is unlikely but possible as we get back into the heat and humid airmass.

Through the extended forecast we are working our way back to summer-like conditions with heat and humidity returning. Highs look to get back to the 90 degree mark. Remember to stay hydrated, avoid prolong outdoor time during the day, and keep a weather eye on the sky for pop-up storms.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

TONIGHT:

Humid, mostly clear. Lows in the 70s

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy, Iso. Shower/Storm PM. Highs in the 90s.

THURSDAY:

Showers/Storms possible all day. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

FATHER’S DAY:

Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY:

Sunny, iso. shower late. Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs near 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot, Sunny. Highs in the 90s

THURSDAY:

Iso. Showers/storm PM. Highs in the upper 80s



