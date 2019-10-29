Another nice day before rain returns for mid-week

DISCUSSION: This afternoon will bring more pleasant conditions. Sunshine continues on as we start the day, though more clouds will make an appearance through the day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. We will see clouds increase as we go into Tuesday evening and overnight lows are going to remain mild as they only drop into the low 50s.

Another nice day today.

Changes are on the way tomorrow. The day will be dry to start and temperatures will be back in the low 70s. Clouds will continue to increase during the afternoon and some showers will be possible heading into Wednesday evening. With the clouds and showers around, overnight lows will stay mild as they only fall into the mid 50s.

Rain chances pick up for Wed-Thu.

Halloween is looking very unsettled. Scattered showers will be possible during the first part of the day and temperature warm back up into the upper 60s. By the late afternoon and early evening, heavy rainfall looks to arrive. We still need some rain, but the timing of it looks to be during trick or treating. Rain gear will be necessary if you are taking the little ones out. Rain will continue through the overnight hours and into the early morning on Friday.

We dry out by the end of the week and a much drier, but cooler pattern takes hold as we close the week out and head into the weekend. Sunshine looks to last through the start of next week. Temperatures will stay consistent in the low and mid 50s. Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark by Saturday morning and we will continue to see frosty mornings all the way until the middle of the following work week.

Cold snap on the way for this weekend.

Wetter conditions through this month have helped our drought conditions greatly. The new drought monitor was released this morning and none of our southern West Virginia counties are under a severe drought. However, we are still under a moderate drought (D1) across the majority of the area. More rainfall through this weekend and over the next month should help to eradicate this drought completely.

Latest Drought Monitor.

Fall colors are starting to appear across the region. We are almost at peak color. With the dry spell we’ve been dealing with leaves can potentially fall before they even reach their peak colors, so some spots could be lackluster this year.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Increasing clouds, but overall nice day. Highs near 70.

TONIGHT:

Increasing clouds. Mild with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds increase. PM rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain returns. Wet trick-or-treating. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out with just a morning shower or two. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Another dry day. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

More sunshine. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.