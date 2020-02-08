Another quick round of snow before drying out Sunday

DISCUSSION: A quick moving system brings some more snow showers to the area this evening. Snow could be heavy at times and cause low visibility, so drive safe and slow out there if things are wintry when you’re on the roads! Thankfully, our road temperatures are very warm today and most of what falls will melt.

Tonight

Overall accumulations even on grassy surfaces will be pretty low end, with just a light coating to a inch possible for most spots. This system does exit by late tonight as lows drop into the 20s.

Very light accumulations will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning as overnight lows drop into the upper 20s, but it doesn’t look like anything major. Most pick up an inch or less. It could still be slick at times very late Saturday evening.

Small accumulations expected from tonight’s snow.

Sunday looks pretty good! We will see more sunshine and temperatures warm back up above average. Snow will continue melt as temperatures climb into the 40s, so some spots on the ground could still be pretty wet. Clouds will increase heading into the evening and more rain is in the forecast to kick off next week.

Dry by Sunday.

Monday will feature temperatures slightly above normal as well as some more showers. The morning is looking mainly dry for now, but more widespread showers will be around for the afternoon and evening as temperatures top out in the upper 40s. Some more rain will continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday. Some more showers look possible Tuesday, though the afternoon overall looks drier with just a few spots of rain around.

The middle of the week looks unsettled at times as well. Wednesday will start off on a dry note, but a cold front approaches later on. Rain will become increasingly widespread and heavy at times by the evening and overnight.

Heavy rain looks possible through early Thursday before drier conditions start to take hold later on. Temperatures will drop throughout the day after this front pushes out of the area.

High pressure then looks to build in and keep us pretty quiet for most Friday into the weekend, as temperatures stay close to average in the upper 30s and 40s.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in the forecast through much of next week. We may need to watch for flooding once more heading through next week.

10 Day Forecast.

TONIGHT:

A few snow showers, then drier. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Drier. Some sunshine. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns, mainly in the PM hours. Highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry to start, then more rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

Showers early, then drying out. Highs 40s.

FRIDAY:

Drier. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 40s.