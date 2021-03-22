Another Quiet Day Ahead

Today, a stunner of a day is waiting for us to kick off the work week. Highs make a triumphant return to the 60s across the two Virginias and eventually we see the winds begin to let up a bit! If you see a cloud it will probably be the only one for miles too as plenty of sun is expected. Just don’t forget that sunscreen.

Tuesday, a touch more clouds appear in the sky but it will do very little to stop the sun from heating things up. We’re back in the 60s for another comfortable and above average day.

Wednesday, we have the shot at possibly seeing a few thunderstorms other wise mostly just rain showers are expected. The thunderstorm chance really hinges on whether or not we see a good dose of sunshine which will help to produce some instability.

Thursday, we have a definite shot at some thunderstorms. We’ll likely have to watch here for the chance at a few stronger storms as the set-up is there in the atmosphere. For now, it’s just a signal but we are in the season for them now! Highs stick to the upper 60s and low 70s for most.

Friday some lasting rain showers and possibly a handful of thunderstorms remain in the area for the first half of the day. Eventually we dry out but we might hold onto a little bit of extra cloud cover.

Saturday isn’t looking bad, and is likely to be nicer of the two days for the weekend. A few clouds remain from the rain that went by during the end of the week but it does little to impact how nice the day will be as highs rocket back to the upper 60s and low 70s. Overnight Saturday we do see rain chances begin to increase though!

Sunday we see rain continue from the overnight hours, mostly just showers. A cold front will have passed the night before, the cause for the rain, and we’ll feel it as temperatures drop to the upper 50s and low 60s for the day.

In the extended forecast, we return to fairly seasonable weather temperature wise. A few odd chances for rain remain here or there as we close out the month too.

MONDAY:

Sunny and very nice. Highs in the low 60s.

TUESDAY:

Increasing clouds. Highs in the low 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY:

Rain and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the 60s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy with rain possible late. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Rain chances during the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.