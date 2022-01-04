Another Quiet Day Tomorrow. Watching for Snow on Thursday

Temperatures on Tuesday night will not be as cold as they were last night, but we still drop below the freezing mark into the upper 20s and low 30s. Some icy patches are possible as any wet spots from today’s melting will be able to ice back. Icy patches won’t be as widespread for the morning commute, but just keep an eye out. We are dry throughout the evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday brings a mix of sun and clouds and a dry day. Temperatures will warm back up into the low and mid 40s by the afternoon, allowing more snow to melt and with temperatures dropping Wednesday night we could see a slick spot moving into Thursday morning. We remain dry through the evening, but our next round of snow will be standing by and ready to move in for Thursday afternoon.

Thursday our next low pressure system begins to move in. Cold air will be in place to our north and will be pushed into the region allowing our highs in the upper 30s to drop rapidly by the afternoon. We could see a few rain drops as the moisture initially moves in, but for the most part this will be a mainly snow event. After lunchtime we begin to see precipitation move in and just about everyone is seeing snow before dinner time. This will lead to a difficult evening commute. Expect delays Thursday night through Friday morning as snow showers continue.

Snow totals look to range between 3 and 5 inches with some of the higher terrain seeing 6 or more. Places in Greenbrier and Monroe counties that saw the bigger snow amounts on Monday will not be the winners this time. A general 1 to 3 inches is possible east of I77. Stay tuned because these could still be changed slightly. Confidence is growing that we will get measurable snow across the entire area though.

Friday, snow continues into the early morning hours before heading out during the morning commute. This will make for a slow end to the week to complement the slow start we received Monday. Through the rest of Friday, we’ll clear out but be bitterly cold as high pressure dives in from the north. Morning lows are expected to be in the teens, while afternoon highs might not even break the 20s. Wind chills could be dangerous as well with gustier winds expected through Friday as well.

Saturday, after a brutally cold start into the teens and even the potential single digits in the higher elevations temperatures, will rebound as winds take on a more southerly component. Highs will make it back to the upper 30s and even the low 40s for some.

Sunday, we’ll see clouds build back in quickly during the morning ahead of another cold front expected to pass through the region. Timing on this one is more favorable to see a widespread rainfall as it moves through during the afternoon and moves in ample warm air ahead of it. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 40s. Overnight as the front passes through we are liable to see some mixing and even a changeover to snow into Monday.

Monday, another cold start with the chance for some lingering snow showers into the morning. We’ll have to watch out for a few icy patches on the road but those issues should pass by mid-morning as sunny skies will warm the pavement. Highs on Monday will hover near the freezing mark.

In the extended forecast, January is taking its mantle as a winter month seriously. Downright cold weather is expected through the middle of the month but at least it is looking dry after a very active start for many. We’ll continue watching the forecast though because it is likely January has a few more surprises up its sleeves.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking sunny and dry. Seasonable. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow moves in during the afternoon. Very slick evening commute likely. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, but falling quickly during the afternoon.

FRIDAY:

Snow is possible in the am. Drying out pm. Highs in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY:

Brutal cold to start. Warming up. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY:

Much warmer, rain in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Cold start, some snow showers early. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Starting in the teens. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold start, “warming up”. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Seasonable. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.