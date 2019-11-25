Another Quiet Night. Warm Again Tuesday

DISCUSSION: This evening is going to bring clear skies once again. We will keep things dry, but temperatures will drop back into the mid 30s by the morning commute. It will still be cool out there by tomorrow morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Tuesday will be mostly dry as well too with highs even warmer near 60 degrees. Clouds increase throughout the day and a few showers may be possible late Tuesday night as another cold front approaches the area. This would be mainly as we approach the midnight hour. Temperatures Tuesday night will stay fairly mild as we only drop into the mid 40s.

The Day Ahead

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain and mainly in the morning. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain here locally, though conditions will remain breezy heading into the evening. Be mindful if you find yourself driving next to big tractor trailers on the highway, as larger vehicles are affected much more by stronger winds.

Wednesday Travel Forecast

If you are traveling on Wednesday, a good chunk of the country will be dealing with wet conditions. Snowy conditions are possible in the pacific northwest, as well as in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The central portion of the US is looking okay as well as the southeast coast.

Thanksgiving looks to stay locally, though it’s looking to stay breezy once more with gusts of up to 30 MPH possible. Chilly temperatures will stick around as well, with highs making it into just the mid 40s by the afternoon. Winds should gradually die down the later on we get in the day.

Black Friday will be a pretty quiet day. Temperatures will begin to warm up a bit as highs are back in the upper 40s, and wind should be much calmer as well. We will see clouds build back in Friday night as our next system approaches.

Rain is back in the forecast for the weekend. Temperatures will be mild on Saturday as highs climb to the 50s, but rain will be likely throughout much of the day. Showers will likely continue on through the overnight hours into Sunday.

The rain showers will start to let up by the middle of the day on Sunday, though a cool-down is in store for the latter half of the day. It does look possible that we will see some more snow showers return at some point late Sunday into early Monday. A cold start to next week is likely and some icy roads will be possible as well.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast



TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet night. Lows in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Dry again with increasing clouds. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with rain in the morning. Windy. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s. Still windy.

BLACK FRIDAY:

Still quiet with highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Showers early with snow possible later on. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Some snow possible early. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier, but cold. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Cool. Highs in the 40s.