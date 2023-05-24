Wednesday once again features smoky, hazy skies which hurt temps a little. Overall we warm up out of the 40s into the mid 70s this afternoon. A few clouds but don’t be surprised if they simply blend in on the milky white skies thanks to all the smoke. Winds shift from the southeast out of the northeast this afternoon. A cool touch in the shade but no major impact.

Air quality declines a bit over Tuesday as winds shift from the northeast bringing in more Canadian wildfire smoke. Again, most won’t notice but those most sensitive will want to limit their outdoor time.

Tonight winds continue to shift from the north as a cold front from the same direction moves in. Aside from a few clouds pre-dawn, no real impacts expected. Overnight lows drop into the low 50s for urban areas and mid to upper 40s for the higher elevations and deeper valleys.

Thursday morning will be mostly cloudy as a cold front continues to push south. The brisk morning chill will take a while to warm up so expect a chillier morning. By lunch time clouds will fade some allowing for more sunshine to help us warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. While we look to remain dry, folks south into Virginia towards the North Carolina/Tennessee border may see an afternoon shower. We’ll cool off quickly after sunset as calm north winds remain dominate.

Friday high pressure builds in from the north as winds shift from the northwest. A touch cooler in the morning but still a comfortable day to be had. Mostly sunny skies and low humidity will help kick off the Memorial Day Weekend on a high note. We will see a few clouds building in late Friday night as showers are expected Saturday.

Saturday looks to start nicely with mostly sunny skies. Temps are cool in the upper 40s to start. We’ll see temps warm into the 60s by lunch as clouds begin to increase from south to north. This will slow our warm up a bit as we slowly work our way to the upper 60s and low 70s by the evening hours. Saturday evening, expect showers to arrive from the south lasting through our overnight as a coastal system looks to stall just towards our south. Showers will be light in nature.

Sunday morning features a few scattered showers off and on but as dry air filters in from the east, showers will become more isolated with several dry hours to enjoy. A few peeks of sunshine mid-afternoon likely as well. While the risk of showers won’t completely diminish, the second half of our Sunday is looking in good shape.

MEMORIAL DAY MONDAY is looking to be an enjoyable one with most of the area dry for several hours at a time. An isolated afternoon shower is possible as an area of low pressure keeps some instability in the region. Overall a mix of sun and clouds will keep temps in check around the 70 degree mark.

Tuesday holds the risk of a few showers here and there, but again highly scattered. Temps are hurt a bit with northeast winds and partly sunny skies as we continue to see low 70s overall.

In your extended forecast, as our coastal system pushes out, another system from the west pushes in setting us up for a soggy run to kick off the month of June. And right on time, the 80s and humidity are set to return as we really start to feel more like summer.

WEDNESDAY

Touch warmer with sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s for many.

THURSDAY

A few morning clouds, plenty of sunshine after. Highs cooler in the low 70s.

FRIDAY

Mix of sun & clouds as temps cool to the low 70s.

SATURDAY

Sun/Clouds/isolated PM shower. Highs in the low to mid 70s

SUNDAY

Iso. sprinkles, many dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY

AM sprinkles, PM sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY

Few showers, some dry hours. Highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers continue. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY

Sunny & Warm! Highs in the near 80.

FRIDAY

Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

