Another Snowy Start

You’ll need the snow brush heading out the door once again as another fluffy snow fell overnight as winds picked up and sparked some upslope snow. Snow covered roads and slippery walkways are the biggest concern heading out the door. It didn’t take much to for it to stick last night seeing as most struggled to get past the freezing mark yesterday. Just be mindful to leave a few minutes early and to clean off your car fully before heading out.

Tuesday is surprisingly even colder than Monday with many into the 20s and the 30s. Outside of some cooler air, windy conditions will persist all day long making it feel 10-15° colder than it actually is. Sunshine will at least make an appearance by the afternoon as clouds break up out side of the mountains!

Wednesday is showing some improvement in afternoon highs as high pressure is finally able to work some warmer air into the region. At this point the upper 30s and 40s make an appearance. Clouds will still be limited with sunshine in the forecast, but there is a low up to the north which could spark more clouds than expected.

Thursday brings the return of above average temperatures as some make a run for the low 50s! Sunny skies and a southerly wind will help us to climb throughout the day.

Friday as our next storm system begins to brew, almost everyone should be able to get into the 50s as warm air surges in. Clouds will likely build in through the afternoon and overnight as we head towards Saturday. At this point we should remain dry though.

Next weekend is looks like it could be a washout. Rain picks up Saturday afternoon as a warm front lifts through the two Virginias. This should stay all rain as temperatures are expected to remain above freezing overnight. Sunday is a different story, temperatures will drop from the morning into the afternoon with a shift to snow across the higher elevations at some point.

Monday we see a few lingering snow showers with a cold day in store. IF it does end up snowing next Monday that would make it three Mondays in a row!

In the extended forecast our next storm signal is rearing its head onto the stage. Timing looks to be around the Wednesday-Thursday period. Not to much cold air secured with the current look surrounding the storm right now but that is subject to change over the next few days as the forecast becomes clearer.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TUESDAY:

Drying out, clearing skies. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Keeping things dry. Highs in the 40s and low 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds return, rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Rain chances linger. Highs in the 40s and 30s.