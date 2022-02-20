Sunday, we climb back up temperature-wise into the upper 40s and low 50s. High pressure is here for the beginning of the week bringing a sunny day to round out the weekend. Southeast winds and lots of sunshine in store so take advantage of the nice, dry, and warm weather as it won’t be sticking around long.

Monday, highs in the upper 50s and low 60s return as high pressure remains in control. A few more clouds are likely as a bit more moisture starts to get injected into the area, otherwise were sunny and dry for the day. Clouds continue to increase Monday overnight.

Tuesday we get right back in the saddle with another round of rain and wind along a very stretched out system begins to push over West Virginia. Rain will be heavy at times, and with wind gusts returning to 25 mph visibility will be reduced out on the roads! Highs stay near 60 for most.

Wednesday, the rain will be more scattered as our stretched-out system begins to regroup. Generally as of now, the afternoon is looking drier with rain building back in during the overnight hours.

Thursday with our system regrouped we see more rain more consistently during the day. At this point flooding concerns start to enter the forecast as now this is the second day out of three with consistent widespread rain in the forecast. Streams, creeks, and rivers will likely have to be monitored. HIghs are a bit cooler into the low to mid-50s for most.

Friday continues the wintery mix and rain showers as temps begin to slide. Along with localized flooding issues, we’ll have to watch local creeks and streams by this point. Icing early morning and late evening are possible as well.

Saturday we finally see some improvements with lingering snow showers in the morning coming to an end by the afternoon. Temps don’t move much as we are stuck in the mid-30s but sunshine will return late afternoon and early evening. Skies will continue to clear overnight allowing for refreezing to occur.

In the extended forecast, we get a bit of a breather before another few rounds of rain and wintery mix move through. Indications for a snowy winter return remain part of the realm of possibilities.



