Another Storm Waiting in the Wings

A FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR MERCER AND TAZEWELL COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM MONDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT MIDNIGHT FOR GREENBRIER AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 10AM MONDAY MONDAY

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT AT 1AM FOR POCAHONTAS COUNTY UNTIL 9AM MONDAY

Tonight, we keep some fog in the area as our moist airmass stays with us. This is likely to bring freezing fog to portions of the region which will result in slick conditions forming. Take caution while traveling! Lows will be in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Monday, we see our next system approach early in the morning, some initial areas of freezing rain will quickly be replaced by plain old rain as warmer air surges in with the system. Rain will be heavy at times and that will likely help to slow you down while out and about. Some mixing is possible towards the evening hours. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

Tuesday, another quick hitting system moves in during the morning hours. This one looks like it hits us right as most of us are still below freezing. Rain, freezing rain and sleet are possible to start the day especially for early risers. Due to clouds and the fact this system swings a cold front through the area we won’t warm up much, most will see highs in the 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday we get a chance to dry out and take a break from back to back storm systems. We’ll see sun at times, though likely there will be more clouds overall. Highs will reach into the upper 30s, still below average but pleasanter than Tuesday.

Thursday, we see our next storm system move in. Another mess of rain, and ice look probable as we just can’t secure enough cold air to see all snow. The best chances for freezing rain looks to be east of and along the mountains as that’s where colder air will be wedges in at the surface. West of the mountains looks to be able to sneak some warmer air in leading to just plain old rain. Highs will be in 30s and 40s.

Friday, colder air settles in behind Thursdays storm. Some lingering moisture will be turned into upslope snow showers throughout the day time and could pose some lasting issues with slick travel. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Saturday we dry out and get another rare chance to breathe with no precipitation in the forecast. A good chance at some sun exists for the first half of the weekend too. Despite all the positives of the day we are really getting a good dose of colder air it looks like so most won’t even break the 20s for highs!

In the extended forecast, yup you guessed it we stay stormy. We’ll ride the temperature roller coaster a bit through this period to swinging from near average to well below between our next storm signals. As always we want to remind you there is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast further than seven days out, and this is likely to change as the days go by!

Consider starting your severe weather season preparations, including purchasing a NOAA weather radio for your home.



TONIGHT:

Freezing fog possible. Lows in the 20s and 30s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled once again, rain to wintry mix expected. Watch for dangerous travel by the evening. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Looking unsettled, rain/snow and possibly ice likely through the first part of the day. Dangerous travel in the morning. Highs in the low 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Briefly drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Next round moves in. Mainly rain in the day. Mixing possible late. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Lingering wintry mix or snow early. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Quieter! Highs in the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Clouds remain. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy, looking unsettled. Highs in the 40s.