Friday is another hot and humid day as we shoot for the low to mid 80s. More clouds throughout the day, especially for our eastern counties, will keep us slightly cooler over Thursday. A few showers in the afternoon along with the occasional rumble of thunder for our eastern mountains a safe bet while those towards the west enjoy a hot and partly sunny afternoon.

Friday evening, showers and storms fade as our cold front exits. Behind the cold front drier and cooler air moves in as winds change from the northwest. Temps cool steadily with lows in the low to mid 60s. Clear skies return west to east through the overnight which will allow for patchy dense fog to form once again for the early morning hours.



Saturday is shaping up to be a fantastic day as we warm up quickly into the mid and upper 80s. The muggy feel is there making for a great beach or pool day. Clouds form in the heat and humid afternoon but rain will hold off until late into Saturday as a cold front advances. Showers are expected Saturday night through our Sunday morning.

Sunday will be a soggy day thanks to a cold front advancing through the region. A few breaks can be expected between showers but expect to need the umbrellas all day. Temps are cooler as winds shift out of the northwest and clouds keep the sunshine at bay. Highs will be in the steamy and muggy upper 70s.

Localized high water will be possible after isolated heavy downpours by way of standing water on roads and runoff issues in poor drainage areas. Otherwise, we’ll manage just fine with the rain. A few storms in the afternoon could push the strong to severe threshold with strong winds, small hail, and power strikes of top concern. Most of this threat will be towards the south and east of our region but those through Tazewell, Giles, & Bland will want to pay special attention to the skies mid afternoon Sunday.

Monday showers continue to work their way through the region in the morning becoming more scattered in the afternoon. Cooler air and stubborn clouds keep us cool in the mid to upper 70s as all the humidity of the last week rains itself out. A few showers into the late night hours expected but as high pressure moves in, showers fade by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday is looking to be a very comfortable day with lower humidity and sunshine. Dense morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies before becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Highs respond in kind into the low 80s with the higher elevations staying close behind in the upper 70s. The lower humidity will certainly make breathing a little easier for some.

Wednesday is another find day as we work our way into the low 80s across the board. Humidity levels to rise some as southern winds pump in more heat and moisture ahead of our next rain maker setting its sights on our region for Thursday.

Thursday with the heat and humidity building, the return of the typical summertime afternoon downpour and thunderstorm will impact your evening plans. The sun, clouds, rain, sun pattern often found in muggy conditions. Highs in the low to mid 80s for most with a few pushing into the upper 80s towards the west.

In your extended forecast the summer pattern of heat, humidity, and afternoon showers continues as a few rainmakers push closer to us. The much needed rain is beneficial if inconvenient. Highs remain close to seasonal averages in the low to mid 80s at least as the dog days of summer march on.

