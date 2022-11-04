Friday is when we really start to push the thermometers into the upper 60s and some 70s! Friday night into Saturday morning a few clouds begin to build in ahead of our next system.

Saturday continues the warm and dry weather to start as we work our way up to the 70 degree mark. Clouds filter in for the afternoon with increasing chances of a stray shower. Most of our rain will hold off until the overnight hours. Winds pick up through the day as well with gusts as high as 25-35mph.

Sunday a cold front makes its way through the region. Winds will continue to race across the region early on, subsiding later in the day. Temps still warm near the 70 degree mark as rain chances fade as the day continues. Clearing skies by Sunday night.

Monday a stray mountain shower possible in the morning but over all Monday will be a dry day for us. Highs still running high in the upper 60s and low 70s.

ELECTION DAY should be an easy on to get out to the polls for. Mostly sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s will keep things comfortable.

Wednesday will be another dry day with temps continuing to cool. Low to mid 60s expected with mostly sunny skies. Clouds increase Wednesday night ahead of another rain maker.

Thursday is looking to be a mostly sunny one and not as warm as a day that we’ve been having. Were expecting the temperatures to stay in the low 60s.

In your extended forecast we’re watching a few rain makers push through as we remain above average for this time of year. However, this is November so we’ll keep our eye out on the potential of a mid month cool down.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.

FRIDAY:

Sunshine continues. Highs in the low to upper 60s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny, stray shower poss. Highs in the upper 60s/low 70s.

SUNDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Showers chance late. Highs in the the upper 60s/low 70s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy with a stray shower chance. Highs near 70 again!

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy and another warm day. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy start, clearing PM. Highs in the low 60s.

THURSDAY

Sunshine returns, temps still cool in the low 60s.

FRIDAY

Still cooling off with a stray shower chance. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

A mostly cloudy day with some isolated showers. Highs now in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Clouds clear and a mostly sunny day. Highs stay in the upper 50s.