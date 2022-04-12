Tuesday night will bring mostly cloudy skies, but mild temperatures. We only watch temperatures fall into the mid 50s by the morning commute. We are mainly dry as we head through the evening. A stray shower is not out of the question, but most won’t see any rain at all.

Wednesday will bring a quick shower by mid morning and then we dry out for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm quickly and many make it back into the mid and upper 70s. Our next cold front will be approaching by the late evening and some more rain is set to move in as we get into early Thursday morning.

At this time severe weather isn’t looking very likely. The timing of the storms will help us as it will be during the early morning hours and before we have had a chance to warm up for the day. This will keep our instability low. A marginal risk for severe weather is just off to our west though, so we will keep an eye on the line as it moves in.

Thursday, a cold front is expected early in the morning leading to a warm and wet start to the day with the shot of a few rumbles of thunder. After rain clears before the afternoon hours we’ll see winds begin to shift and temperatures begin to cool off for the rest of the day. Our highs in the 60s will be seen in the morning!

Friday will be a day of slow clearing with mostly cloudy skies for the morning with mostly sunny skies later in the afternoon. Highs should climb to near 70 thanks to the added sunshine in the second half of the day.

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid and upper 60s and we’ve still got some clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we could see a handful of showers throughout the day. It doesn’t look like enough to cancel any outdoor plans though!

(Easter) Sunday, is trending drier at the moment. Sunny skies through the morning hours should set the stage for an excellent egg hunt or Easter brunch for those celebrating the holiday. Otherwise it will just be a good Sunday to get outside and enjoy West Virginia. Highs in the 60s will preclude clouds will building in overnight.

Monday, a messy afternoon is looking likely as rain moves in across the region. We’ll be noticeably cooler during the day as well thanks to clouds and rain moving in when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Highs in the 50s are expected.

Through the extended forecast, cooler weather with highs in the 50s and 40s is being suggested right now. Some lingering unsettled weather will be something to watch during this time frame, with another cool shot of air on the way we might not fully be done with frozen precipitation.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.