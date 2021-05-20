Another Warm and Quiet Night

Tonight will be a repeat of last night and maybe just a degree or two warmer. Lows only drop into the mid 50s once more to begin our Friday. We will see mostly clear skies and keep our dry trend going. It will be a great night for an outdoor dinner or fire!

Friday brings very similar conditions to Thursday. We see more sunshine and temperatures are going to soar into the low and mid 80s. Pollen levels and our UV index remain high, so make sure you take the precautions you need to in order to stay comfortable and safe.

Saturday, high pressure is still bringing stunning weather to our area. Highs remain in the 80s and skies remain dry throughout the day. Sunday will be the last day high pressure is fully in control. Plenty of nice weather is still expected during the day with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 80s. Eventually, though clouds will build their way back in through the afternoon and evening and the shot at a few showers returns overnight.

Monday, an upper level disturbance passing to our north should be enough to spark up some rain through the day. Showers will have to compete with our high from the weekend but it does look likely that rain will make a return for most. Showers look very spotty though so we will see some sunshine which keeps us mild. Highs at least remain into the low 80s for most.

Tuesday, showers are still possible through much of the day with temperatures remaining above average. We’ll have more hours of dry conditions than rain but a good day to keep the rain gear handy just in case. Much of the area will see temps in the low to mid 80s. Lows trending warmer as well in the low 60s.

In the extended forecast, hot but unsettled weather sticks around. After Monday, we see a shift in the jet stream which will line us up to see a few rounds of rain as quick moving disturbances roll over us into the end of May. None of these look to bring widespread rain. This looks to be a typical summer-time pattern with afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and mild with lows in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Still quiet and hot. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Clouds returning late. Highs in the 80s.

MONDAY:

Isolated Shower/storm. Highs again near 80.

TUESDAY:

Isolated showers/storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some more storms. Still some sun. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

A bit quieter. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY:

Looking fairly quiet aside from an isolated storm. Highs near 80.

SATURDAY:

A bit cooler, but mainly dry with some clouds. Highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms move back in, mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.