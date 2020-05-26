Another Warm Day Ahead

Today we wake up to patchy fog across the region, that will quickly fade as the sun rises. When it comes to rain today there is the chance of a shower or two moving through the region, if any do happen to form they will be in the form of a brief but heavy downpour with a few rumbles of thunder possible. Today is another day with the potential to see highs in the 80s across the two Virginias.

Overnight, like the night before, any lasting showers go away as the sun begins to set. Still a few clouds around, with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s expected again. There is some chances for fog once again but it will be limited to the valleys.

Wednesday, we will see more of the same. We have very small shower chances and many will stay dry. We reach for the upper 70s with a few low 80s mixed into the forecast. Wednesday night looks dry with building clouds, lows in the mid and lower 60s.

The end of the work week is looking more active with better chances for rain as each day goes by. Thursday starts the trend with a soaking rain and a few rumbles of thunder moving in by the afternoon, despite the rain things stay warm in the upper 70s. Friday, we see another round of rain, swing in this time associated with a cold front, our chances for thunderstorms also goes up, highs again remain in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see some showers and storms, especially during the afternoon, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s. We will keep the dry stretch going until we get into the middle of next week. Temperatures still start to rise at that point with highs getting back into the 80s.

While things aren’t looking favorable for severe weather in the short-term forecast, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



TODAY:

A stray shower possible, otherwise mainly dry. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few storms, but lots of dry time. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms possible. Still warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Continuing to be unsettled with a better chance of rain. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Isolated showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some storms possible. Highs again the in upper 70s.

THURSDAY:

More storms. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.