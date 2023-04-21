Friday continues on with the warm and sunny weather we have been seeing. High-pressure remains in control for the morning and early afternoon, but we will start to see it start to shift eastward. This is because of an incoming cold front arriving from our west. As it does, we will see increase cloud cover and showers returning for the late overnight on Friday. We should see highs get near the 80 degree mark to end off the work week.

Saturday brings in some much-needed rainfall. The main bulk of the showers look to cross through early Saturday morning into the afternoon. As it does, steady showers are anticipated with some being on the heavy side. By the time we end our Saturday, everyone should expect at least half an inch of rainfall. This will hope to offer some alleviation from how dry we have been. The start of your weekend will bring a cool down for the area as we only see highs get into the 60s.

Sunday will largely depend on the location. For the higher elevations, a few light snow showers remain possible with little to no accumulation. As for the lowlands, a mix of clouds and sun will go along to end off the weekend forecast. Colder air will start to sink in and drop our temperatures for Sunday, only getting into the 50s.

Monday officially brings back dry weather across the area with the arrival of a new high-pressure system. It will start up north and gradually transition eastward across West Virginia and Virginia. Plenty of sunshine for the new work week but the sun will not help the temperatures too much. Expect a cool start on Monday as we see afternoon highs once again only reach the 50s.

Tuesday is another sunny day on track. High pressure from Monday continues on for Tuesday as a mostly sunny day is on track. With dry weather in place and the system making it’s way eastward, we should see temperatures officially make their way back into the 60s.

Wednesday is looking to bring back a fair of mix of cloud cover to the area. A stalled front will develop down toward the southern United States. As it does, a few stray showers will look to remain possible on Wednesday. While we appear to be trending more on the dry side, the general rule will follow as such: the closer you are to the state line of West Virginia and Virginia, the better your chances you are to see showers. The farther north you go, the less likely you will see them. Look for temperatures to be on the mild side and rise into the 60s.

Thursday follows a similar pattern to Wednesday. Another day where a mix of sun and clouds, along with a stray shower remain possible. A similar rule applies to where the farther south you are, the better the chances you’ll see an isolated shower or two. Temperatures will only continue to climb as we see afternoon highs get into the 60s.

In your extended forecast, as we transition to May, better rain chances appear to be on the way. But we will still have plenty of time to enjoy the sunshine mixed in with the showers. As for temperatures, we look to be a couple degrees below average for this time of year. Given how warm we have been, it will be nice to get some cooler weather back across West Virginia and Virginia.

Spring Fire Ban is currently in place for West Virginia and Virginia which lasts until May 31st and April 30th respectively. This means burning is prohibited from 7 AM to 5 PM that day. If you need to burn anything after 5 PM, you must make sure that it is completely extinguished by 7 AM the next day. Also make sure that all fires must have a ring or safety strip around it.

