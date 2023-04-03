Finally! A month that looks and feels exactly like it should as we kick off the first full week of April! Birds sing, trees bloom, flowers sprout, stormy days, and gardeners chomping at the bit to get the spring grounds broken for the 2023 growing season!

Monday will be a beautiful day, not because of blue skies and sunshine, but light winds and warm temps. A milky white sky allows enough sunshine through to worry about sunburns and help temps push out of the 30s into the 70s today! It is also a very dry air kind of day so expect static electricity to be an issue. Especially problematic if you stop at a gas pump today. Touch the car before touching the pump nozzle. However, the dry air should protect us from a southern system that skirts by.

A few extra clouds this evening will make for an amazing sunset. The extra clouds will help keep overnight lows from dipping too far as we stay in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tuesday the extra mild (by April standards) overnight means we start the day already warm in the 50s and quickly rise into the 60s and 70s by mid-day. By the evening hours, many in the low lands will be making a good run at 80 degrees while those farther east in the mountains will enjoy the mid to upper 70s. Again, a stationary front towards our north keeps some clouds in the sky for another milky white sky day, but that sunshine will feel really nice. Showers remain well towards the north in Ohio as we enjoy another great day.

Wednesday, oh Wednesday. Music to my ears with another great start with sunshine and temps in the 50s to start. We race towards the upper 70s and low 80s by the afternoon but you’ll notice something a bit different in the sky. Clouds, actual clouds, will start to filter in for the late afternoon and evening as our next system inches closer. Winds will gradually pick up 10-15mph to 20-25mph overnight. Showers and thunderstorms expected for the overnight hours. Severe Weather Threat is low at this point, but we’ve got a close eye on this one. High winds, small hail make the early list for threats. Timing will be a key factor on this system so stick with StormTracker 59 for updates as we get closer.

Updated Monday, April 3rd at 9am – expect changes as forecasts become more fine-tuned

Thursday morning is an active weather morning with thunderstorms, windy conditions, and heavy rain for the morning commute. A cold front pushes through the region which keeps things windy before clearing for the afternoon. Afternoon highs are hurt by northwest winds and morning clouds as we struggle our way into the 60s. A few isolated showers fade into the overnight as we calm things down and cool quickly into the upper 30s.

Friday is a nice end to the week as high pressure builds in bringing back the sunshine. Don’t expect it to help with temps as we slowly warm into the mid and upper 50s by late afternoon and evening. Overnight lows once again drop into the mid 30s in another reminder to eager gardeners, we’re not out of the frost/freeze risk just yet.

Saturday is a cool day but warmer than Friday overall. Sunshine and a few fair weather clouds but overall, a good outdoor day. Highs inch closer to that 60 degree mark with many in the mountains falling just shy. Again, a frost overnight as temps drop back to the freezing mark.

Sunday starts with sunshine and cool air but we warm into the 60s by the afternoon. Clouds begin to filter in Sunday evening as a weak system brings a few isolated showers for the overnight. The cloudy skies do help with overnight lows as we stay above the freezing mark in the upper 30s and low 40s.

In your extended forecast another big warm up is expected as we start to make the 60s and 70s more routine for the month of April. Many in our region will start getting those gardens ready but be mindful of your growing zone. Some mountain counties can see frost and freeze, even snow, through the month of April. Even our lowlands can see frosts and freezes early in April so some caution to our gardeners to not get too excited about these big warm ups. A big cool down is just as likely.

As we being to clear out the yards from a very mild winter, remember Spring Fire Bans are in effect for West Virginia and Virginia through May. Burning laws change by state, even county, so check with local authorities for your area laws. Burning outside of allowed times can cost you dearly in fines, damages, and lawsuits. Burn smart this spring season.

MONDAY

Hazy skies but dry. Highs in the low 70s

TUESDAY

Mix sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry start but showers then storms late. Highs in the 80s!

THURSDAY

Morning storms then gradual clearing. Highs in the low 60s

FRIDAY

Cooler but sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Average day. Sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s /low 60s.

SUNDAY

Touch warmer with sunshine. Highs in the 60s.

MONDAY

Isolated AM sprinkle. Sunshine PM. Highs in the 60s

TUESDAY

Touch cooler, still nice with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sunshine and warmer. Highs in the 60s.